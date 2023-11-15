Trey Everett's Dark Comedy BY THE END OF TONIGHT Will Receive Industry Presentation

An industry reading of Trey Everett's dark comedy By the End of Tonight will be held in early December in NYC.

Directed by WILL NUNZIATA (Off-Broadway bound "White Rose: The Musical" and West End-bound “Figaro”), the cast will include Troy Iwata ("Be More Chill"), Analise Scarpaci ("Mrs. Doubtfire"), Mike Cefalo ("New York, New York"), Jerusha Cavazos ("The Prom"), Rolonda Watts ("Rolonda"), Janine LaManna ("Seussical"), and David Ryan Smith ("One Man Two Guvnors").

The play follows Guy who has made a difficult decision regarding the end of his life. Unsure of exactly how to move forward, he recruits the help of his two favorite pieces of furniture: a Clock and a Chair. You know, how normal people deal with problems.



The reading will be held at Open Jar Studios on Thursday, December 7 at 2 PM. To RSVP please email BTEOTreading@gmail.com