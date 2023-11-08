Original One-Woman Musical ANONYMOUS ROSE To Receive Industry Presentation

Ronni Mardor, the Los Angeles-based and Israeli-born singer-songwriter-actress-activist, is set to star in the original, new musical Anonymous Rose that she has written the book, music, and lyrics for. Award-winning Director WILL NUNZIATA (West End-bound Figaro: A New Musical and off-Broadway bound White Rose: The Musical) is set to direct, with musical direction by Andy Peterson (Broadway: A Beautiful Noise, Tootsie, composer of An Entirely Ordinary Town: A New Musical).

Anonymous Rose is the humorous, heart-wrenching, and healing original theatrical piece that takes audiences on the compelling journey of our heroine, Ronni, as she confronts anxiety, sexuality, mental health, grief, and the enigmatic terrain of love.

The industry presentation for the new musical will take place on Wednesday November 29 at 1PM at Open Jar Studios, located at 1601 Broadway (at 48th Street).

The musical is 90 minutes in length, no intermission. To reserve a seat, please email anonymousrosemusical@gmail.com.

RONNI MARDOR is an Israeli-American theatrical pop writer, composer and singer. Born and raised in Israel, Ronni spent two years in the Israeli Defense Forces, before making the decision at 22 to move to London to pursue a career in music. While studying Songwriting at ICMP, she performed at The O2 Academy Islington, Paper Dress Vintage & Nambucca, among others. In April 2019, Ronni embarked on her first international tour with Mauro Massari, which included performances at Tomo Divino and 1806 Cafe, which was broadcasted live on the local news. This led to their second tour together, ‘Sad Songs Comedy', which visited Puglia & Naples in July 2019. These days, Ronni is based in LA and tours the US and Israel. In the US, Ronni has played venues such as Hotel Cafe & Molly Melone's and has been chosen to be a judge representing the USA in the global judging panel of VANJAM - Battle of the Bands that took place in Vancouver, Canada. Ronni is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and aims to create an open conversation about it through her work.

WILL NUNZIATA is a NYC-based award-winning director, writer, and creator of theatre, concerts, television, and film. Film: The Old Guitarist (Writer, Director). Awards: London Movie Awards (Best Short Film, Best Director), New York Movie Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short), Paris Film Awards (Best First Time Director of a Short). Screenplay: Lillith (Winner of Best Original Screenplay, 2023 Hollywood Blood Horror Festival). Theatre: Figaro: A New Musical (Director, Co-Book Writer - West End 2024), White Rose: The Musical (Director - Off Broadway 2024), An Entirely Ordinary Town: A New Musical (Director), Poupelle of Chimney Town: The Musical (Co-Director), Faygele: A New Play (Director), The Betty Kiss: A New Dark Comedy (Director), Little Black Book: A New Musical (Co-Creator). Miss Peggy Lee (Director, Writer, Co-Conceiver) starring Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. Award: Broadway World Best Director. NYC: Our Guy Cy: The Songs of Cy Coleman starring Tony Award winners Randy Graff, Cady Huffman, Judy Kaye, and Lillias White (Director, Conceiver). Over Here! starring Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Director, Adapter). For twenty years Will performed professionally, singing across the country and around the world with his twin brother, singer-songwriter Anthony Nunziata, culminating in co-headlining Carnegie Hall with the NY Pops Symphony Orchestra. Will is a proud graduate of Boston College and a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Union.

Andy Peterson is a Broadway pianist, musical director, orchestrator and award winning composer who has played and/or conducted such Broadway shows as: TOOTSIE (Marquis Theatre), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE (Broadhurst Theatre), DANCIN' (Music Box Theatre), MY ONE AND ONLY (Roundabout), Off Broadway: The Grateful Dead's musical RED ROSES, GREEN GOLD (MD/Arranger/Orchestrations), ATOMIC (MD/Arranger/Orchestrations). Composer: THE WORLD TO COME (Audio series - Webby Honoree), RAZORHURST (New Jersey, Sydney), STALKER: THE MUSICAL (New York, Chicago, Sydney). Install Musical Director for new shows at Universal Studios BEIJING (2021) and CELEBRITY BEYOND (2022).