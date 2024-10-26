Feature: One-Night-Only Celebration of Steve Marzullo's Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time in nearly a decade, Broadway veteran Steve Marzullo is stepping into the spotlight for Kiss Me While We Have the Chance, an intimate evening celebrating his compositions. This 75-minute journey through Marzullo’s soundscape will begin at 7 pm on Monday, October 28 at The Green Room 42. The unforgettable experience will feature some of Broadway’s finest talents performing both beloved classics and newly unveiled works.

This special evening came from a chance encounter. “Julia brought Steve’s tune ‘Some Days’ to me and said she fell in love with it,” recalls Tony Award-winning producer Michael Lamon. “I set out to find the sheet music but realized it was unpublished.” What began as a search for sheet music evolved into a serendipitous coffee meeting between Lamon and Marzullo, where they discussed “everything! His background on Broadway, knowledge of music, common connections, mortality, and that he had an arsenal of compositions in his pocket!”

The result is a program that spans centuries of poetry set to Marzullo’s distinctive musical voice. “His music is skillfully crafted through and around these words,” shares featured performer Chauncey Packer. “Each piece captivates the audience and performer alike.”

George Psomas, whose Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof and South Pacific, emphasizes the authenticity in Marzullo’s work: “What I love about Steve’s music is that he writes from his gut and his lived experience. The poems he sets his music to span from the 1500’s to modern day, yet there is such continuity between them because every song sounds exactly like Steve.”

The stellar cast also includes Sherz Aletaha, fresh from her run in Broadway’s Merrily We Roll Along, who enthuses over Marzullo’s versatility: “The songs span genres and voice types … I get to really use every part of my voice and one song allows me to be incredibly vulnerable while another is super brassy and brazen.” Julia Lamon, who will perform the piece that sparked this entire evening, speaks to Marzullo’s gift for musical interpretation: “He has an incredible ability to highlight beautiful poetry and bring it to life … He has a gift to read poetry and then hear musical tonality, movement and soundtrack for that specific text.”

The program is set to take audiences on an emotional journey, from the opening ensemble piece through intimate solos and duets, culminating in the finale “Show Some Beauty.” A special treat awaits as Marzullo himself joins the performers at the piano. “There is something incredibly wonderful and near to my heart about an intimate cabaret house performance,” says Lamon. “The connection between the audience and performance is palpable and special!”

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the full breadth of Steve Marzullo’s musical genius, performed by an extraordinary ensemble of artists who deeply understand and cherish his work. With direction by Joe Langworth and featuring cellist Melissa Westgate, Kiss Me While We Have the Chance promises an evening of laughter, tears, and pure musical magic

Tickets to Kiss Me While We Have the Chance on Monday October 28 can be found on the Green Room 42's website.

