Feature: Gifts To Cabaret That Last All Year - Day Two

What do you do when you're a Broadway Ensembler between gigs? What do you do when you are a Chorus Boy without a chorus to be in? You make your own work, that's what you do. It's what every working actor needs to know how to do - to control your industry and your destiny when others aren't there to give you the work you deserve. That is what Travis Nesbitt did when he created The Boy Band Project.

The Boy Band Project started when musical theater actor Travis Nesbitt decided to call up some of his Boyz and start a Boy Band that paid tribute to all the Boy Bands of the past, but, especially, to the ones that made the genre a modern-day phenomenon: NSYNC, Boyz II Men, The Backstreet Boys and The New Kids On The Block. With talented, good-looking, harmonizing, synchronized dancing Broadway Boyz, the idea took off like a shot, and, before you know it, Travis Nesbitt had an industry on his hands. The cast of men grew and grew until there was a stable of talent available to perform in nightclubs, on cruise ships, and at private events; all Travis had to do was see which of the cast of Boys were available and plug the appropriate actors into the characters being cast: The Boy Next Door, The Sensitive One, The Bad Boy, and The Sporty One. Recreating the looks, the sounds, the vibes of the famous boy bands whose work they honored, this cast of Broadway-caliber actors actually take the legacy to a new level, with dance skills that not all of the original bands would have been likely to perform. The Boy Band Project found themselves playing rooms like Chelsea Table + Stage, The Green Room 42, and 54 Below, and always to sold-out houses. They were winning awards for original material. They were being booked all around the world.

In the process, The Boy Band Project has increased the economy of the cabaret industry by filling the rooms with patrons that are new to the cabaret scene. Birthday parties, bachelorette parties, even bachelor parties have flooded New York City cabaret rooms, discovering a scene previously inexperienced by their good selves; these people could become the new patrons of the industry. With his invention, Travis has given Broadway actors a source of income and agency that they didn't have before, and he is about to do it for the women of Broadway when THE GIRL BAND PROJECT debuts at 54 Below on January 26th. There is also the little matter of the quality of the Boy Band Project shows: they are fantastic. They are fun, they are exciting, they are musically perfect, and terpsichore-ally insane. The Boy Band Project provided some damn fine entertainment, and a winning proposition for everyone involved, from the audiences to the clubs to the actors to the industry.

The Boy Band Project just has The Right Stuff.

Read the Broadway World Cabaret review of a Boy Band Project show HERE.

The BBP's online presence is as follows:

Website: Click HERE.

Instagram: Click HERE.

Facebook: Click HERE.

Spotify: Click HERE.

Apple Music: Click HERE.

YouTube: Click HERE.

TikTok: Click HERE.

The BBP's future projects include:

Currently on Celebrity Cruises' Reflection for Christmas and NYE returning to NYC on Jan 8th. Then headlining at Gay Ski Week in Aspen on 1/20/22!

At the end of Feb, we return to The Palm Theatre in Puerto Vallarta.

Aspen - www.wheeleroperahouse.com

PV - https://www.thepalmcabaret.com/

Photos by Stephen Mosher; Visit the Stephen Mosher website HERE.

Although the Boy Band Project has a full cast, these are the four gentlemen at the core of the group and the four chosen to be photographed for this profile:

Travis Nesbitt

Travis's online presence is as follows:

Instagram: Click HERE.

Travis's pronouns are He/Him/His

Travis's future projects include:

I'm working on producing The Girl Band Project. Spice Girls, TLC, Destiny's Child, etc. Their first show is at 54 Below on Jan 26th! www.thegirlbandproject.com

Jesse Corbin

Jesse's online presence is as follows:

Website: Click HERE.

Instagram: Click HERE.

Facebook: Click HERE.

Jesse's pronouns are He/Him/His

Jesse's future projects include:

Preparing to do a workshop in 2023 of a new musical he is writing called "LEMONADE".

Jesse JP Johnson

JP's online presence is as follows:

Website: Click HERE.

Instagram: Click HERE.

Twitter: Click HERE.

Spotify: Click HERE.

JP's pronouns are He/Him/His

JP's future projects include:

Current vacation swing in Wicked on Broadway

You can find the single Sweet Sweet Lovin' on Spotify and iTunes

Chris Messina

Chris's online presence is as follows:

Instagram: Click HERE.

Facebook: Click HERE.

Chris's pronouns are He/Him

Chris's future projects include:

Continuing his work with The Boy Band Project.