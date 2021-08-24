BWW Review: THE BOY BAND PROJECT Makes A Dazzling Debut At Feinstein's/54 Below

As nightclub acts go, The Boy Band Project can be a confusing proposition, if you let it. With a name that conjures up the days of our youth, when we were young and had crushes on boys in their twenties (or even in their teens), and with a setlist comprised of songs we may not always admit to loving, this group might sound like a cover band you can hire for your summertime bash, bachelorette party, or even your wedding. The performers in the band are even Broadway actors who adopt characters in their tongue-in-cheek hour of music as they wink at an audience that is in on the joke and loving every minute of it. And though, on paper, it all reads like a musical comedy show or a parody performance, The Boy Band Project is nothing of the kind. The Boy Band Project is musical entertainment of an extremely intricate and sophisticated nature... and Sunday night they made their debut at Feinstein's, and it's about time.

Although their regular appearances around town, on their website, and in their online videos feature lots of scantily-clad dudes with glistening muscles rippling and the sensual overtones that come with boy bands, when Travis Nesbitt, Kevin John Murray, Jesse JP Johnson, and Christopher Brasfield took to the 54 Below stage, they were completely dressed from wrist to neck, possibly prompting some of their fans to think, "WHERE is the SKIN?!" That disappointment didn't last long, since the gold lame jackets and neckties were tear-away costumes revealing plenty of arms, pecs, and abs - and inspiring cheers and giggles from the fans. But the fact that a singing group is appealing to the eye isn't why people go to nightclubs - the good looks have to be backed up by some talent, and that's where The Boy Band Project gets its backbone, no matter how gorgeous the guys are.

Once you get past the gimmick of the group, once you settle into the joke, you have to actually focus on the music. Yes, the playfulness of the 'boy band' thing lasts throughout the entire show (thanks to the actors' one hundred percent commitment to maintaining their characters from start to finish) and it's a smile-a-minute ride... but the singing! The dancing! Have Mercy. It takes so much effort, so much talent, so much rehearsal to perfect harmonies (and dance moves) this tight, particularly when a band is made up of strong singers of individual styles. Anyone who has ever seen and heard a choir or chorus that can't blend knows the importance of singers listening to their colleagues and adjusting for the betterment of the group sound, and each of the boyz on Sunday night has mastered the technique and the tone intended for the BBP. As individual as the characters they are playing, that is how unique each actor's vocal quality and talent is. Jesse sounds the most like a 90's pop star, Kevin captures the essence of a crossover artist, Christopher is every r&b crooner from all of the decades, and Travis is the perfect leader, able to go any vocal place the boyz or the group need him to. This is a sound worthy of hearing and noting, praising, and remembering, just as the boy bands that laid the groundwork in the music industry that paved the way for the creation of the group. The BBP may be poking fun at the genre, they may be winking at the audience, they may be singing covers but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be taken seriously: this is a group that stands on its own.

To that end, The Boy Band Project has, in recent years, begun singing original material, something they should do more of. While it is thoroughly satisfying to hear the BBP sing your favorite song from every group from The Four Seasons to One Direction (this writer's personal favorite was "Quit Playing Games With My Heart"), it is also rewarding to be introduced to new material, and with singing and dancing talent like this, it's a triple-whammy of entertainment, made particularly special on Sunday when the Boy Band Project's newest member, Christopher Brasfield, got to play the group's premiere performance in the venue where he also works as a concierge... in considerably more conservative clothing. A welcome addition to this group that is made up of many men who mix and match for each show, Mr. Brasfield was on fire at 54 Below, demonstrating vocal skills that brought screams of disbelief and delight from the audience. For those in the know, it was a real treat to witness this homecoming of sorts, including this writer for whom the real surprise of the group was Jesse JP Johnson, who exhibits a special spark that rather makes me sad I missed his recent solo show at The Green Room 42. Indeed, each of the men on stage on Sunday night is talented enough to be playing solo shows around town, and they probably will at some point, but there is no reason why they shouldn't stay with The Boy Band Project for a long time, bringing joy to fans who pack the rooms they play - and they do pack those rooms. After viewing the Boy Band Project in two different venues with two different casts, this writer can wholeheartedly vouch for their popularity with the patrons. It would appear that, where The Boy Band Project goes, so do the people.

On Sunday night The Boy Band Project was joined for two numbers by the sensational Adrianna Mateo. View Ms. Mateo's online presence HERE

Visit the Boy Band Project website HERE

Find shows to see at Feinstein's/54 Below HERE

Adrianna Mateo

Kevin John Murray