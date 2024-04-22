Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – April 22 to April 28

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week with shows featuring everything from murderous women from the Great American Songbook to acoustic Sondheim tributes.

Tonight, Monday April 22nd

7 pm – Seth Sikes and Nicolas King with Billy Stritch: THE NEW BELTERS SING MGM, feat. Andrea McArdle at 54 Below.

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of superb singing and classic Hollywood movie musicals

Seth Sikes and Nicolas King return to 54 Below, with Billy Stritch leading the band, in a brand new show, celebrating music from the golden age of MGM! This vast and iconic catalog includes songs from Singing in the Rain, The Bandwagon, Meet Me In St. Louis, The Wizard Of Oz, and many more. The swinging American Songbook is the specialty of these performers, and the duo has been touring the country with their debut show, The New Belters.

Price: Tickets start at $62 including fees plus a $25 food & beverage minimum

7 pm – IF YOU HADN'T...BUT YOU DID at Don't Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

For: A fun rage-filled escape

Becca C Kidwell is bringing “songs of love, sex, and murder” to Don’t Tell Mama this month with IF YOU HADN'T...BUT YOU DID. The show runs April 22nd & May 19th at 7 pm. Kidwell, a MAC nominee and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award Winner, will be exploring the dark side of romance in this show, with musical direction by Jon Weber and direction by Jeff Harnar. (Read our conversation about the inspiration behind the show.)

Price: There is a $20 Cover with a two drink/$20 minimum (cash only)

Tomorrow, Tuesday April 23rd through Saturday April 27th

5:30 + 9 pm weeknights, 7:30 pm + 10 pm on Friday / Saturday– Cyrille Aimée at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of jazz in an intimate setting

Combining the depth and sophistication of jazz, the immediacy of pop, the irrepressible dance rhythms of the Caribbean, this show is more intimate and more accessible than anything Cyrille has done before.

Aimée’s talents quickly gained her a reputation among her peers as a matchless interpreter of song. She performed and recorded with Roy Hargrove and stole the show in front of the notoriously hard-to-please crowd at the Harlem Apollo. Steven Sondheim invited her to star in a tribute at New York City's City Centre, backed by Wynton Marsalis. Her 2019 album Move On featured versions of Sondheim's songs which received praise from Sondheim himself, and her version of 'Marry Me a Little' was nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY award.

Price: Tickets start at $45.76 (including fees). $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

7 pm – MAKE SOMEONE HAPPY: THE MUSIC OF Betty Comden, Adolph Green, AND Jule Styne at AMT Theater

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone who wants to see a journey through Broadway history focused on Comden, Green and Styne

This evening will celebrate the incredible Golden Age sound of Broadway’s most beloved trio. Together, they wrote Two on the Aisle, Bells Are Ringing, Do Re Mi, Subways are for Sleeping, Fade Out/Fade In, and Hallelujah, Baby! Separately, they gave the world the music to Gypsy, Funny Girl, and Sugar, as well as the lyrics to Wonderful Town, Applause, and On the Twentieth Century.



Charles Kirsch, host of Backstage Babble, will direct with award-winning music director Michael Lavine at the keys.

Price: $50

Thursday April 25th

7 pm – Kevin Winebold: KEVIN ON THE KEYS CELEBRATES HOLLYWOOD at the Green Room 42

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of piano-playing mastery and the music of Hollywood

Kevin on the Keys showcases Kevin Winebold's work as an accomplished solo pianist as well as an eminent accompanist. BWW reviewer Analisa Bell says “One might call Winebold a one-man orchestra – he's an incredible pianist, whose fantastic fingerwork left this reviewer marveled at his masterful control of tempo, dynamics, and timbre.”

Price: Tickets start at $21.75 + $4.82 in fees.

Friday April 26th

7 pm – Carol Lipnik: CREATURES OF THE WIND at Pangea

Tickets available here.

For: Those looking for an evening trying to make sense of the chaos in the world through song

Singer/ Songwriter Carol Lipnik returns to Pangea with Gordon Beeferman on piano in “Creatures of the Wind” on Friday, April 26th, at 7pm. The evening will feature re-imagined standards and new original songs on themes of transience, love, flight, and her quest to find beauty, humor, and catharsis amid the escalating chaos and disasters of today.

Price: $20 online, $25 at the door (cash only), plus a $20 food or drink minimum.

7 pm – Jaye Maynard: A TRIBUTE TO THE Blossom Dearie SONGBOOK at Chelsea Table + Stage

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of fresh, hip, sassy jazz

Singer Jaye Maynard pays homage to (but doesn't imitate) the wised-up jazz-babydoll stylings of the late Blossom Dearie, with Jon Weber accompanying her as music director, this revival will be recorded in the weeks prior to this performance in honor of Blossom Dearie’s Centenary, on show date April 28th, 2024.

Price: Tickets start at $19. A $25 minimum is required for each ticket holder. This can be a combination of any two items off the food and/or cocktail menus.

Sunday April 28th

7 pm – SONDHEIM UNPLUGGED at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Sondheim with inventive arrangements in an intimate setting

Sondheim Unplugged is a long-running, hit show comprised of performances of Sondheim favorites accompanied by piano only. A celebrated New York event since 2010, Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret’s most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway’s master composer. Hosted by Broadway wit Rob Maitner, with music direction from John Fischer, expect fun facts and tidbits about the original Broadway productions and an evening well spent with Old Friends. Because, God, That’s Good! There is one show each this month, May, June and July. See the lineups here.

Price: For April 28th, tickets start at $51 plus a $25 food and drink minimum. A handful of subsidized tickets for $18 with no minimum are available as of right now. 54 Below “encourages you to pay regular prices if you are someone who can pay more but please make the decision that reflects your capacity.”