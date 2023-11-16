Kevin Winebold Presents KEVIN ON THE KEYS At The Green Room 42

Kevin Winebold launches his new cabaret series, Kevin on the Keys, at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, November 18, at 1pm.

Kevin Winebold is a musical director, pianist, and entertainer, and he is bringing those passions and experiences to the stage. Kevin on the Keys showcases Winebold's work as an accomplished solo pianist as well as an eminent accompanist. For this performance, Kevin will be joined by Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Leigh Ann Larkin (A Little Night Music, Gypsy), and Q. Smith (Come From Away, LES MISERABLES, Mary Poppins).

Kevin will also be playing pieces from his debut piano album, Return to the Heart, which was released on September 1, and is available on all streaming platforms.

In-person and livestream tickets for Kevin on the Keys can be purchased on The Green Room 42 website.

Off-Broadway, Winebold was the musical director for The Irish...and How They Got That Way at Irish Repertory Theatre, where he was also an actor and tap dancer. He musically directed and acted in The Threepenny Opera with Marvel Repertory Theatre. Kevin has been a rehearsal accompanist for Broadway Backwards for several years, and performed in the Broadway concert performances of Oliver and Camelot at The Shubert Theatre.

On the road, Winebold has toured the country with Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and the national tours of Footloose, The Wedding Singer, and All Shook Up. Internationally, Kevin has created and facilitated musical theatre and choral workshops in Angola, China, Japan, Kenya, and South Korea.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events.