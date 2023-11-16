Kevin Winebold Presents KEVIN ON THE KEYS At The Green Room 42

Kevin Winebold brings his musical talents to The Green Room 42 with his new cabaret series, Kevin on the Keys.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Kevin Winebold launches his new cabaret series, Kevin on the Keys, at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, November 18, at 1pm.

Kevin Winebold is a musical director, pianist, and entertainer, and he is bringing those passions and experiences to the stage. Kevin on the Keys showcases Winebold's work as an accomplished solo pianist as well as an eminent accompanist. For this performance, Kevin will be joined by Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods), Leigh Ann Larkin (A Little Night Music, Gypsy), and Q. Smith (Come From Away, LES MISERABLES, Mary Poppins).

Kevin will also be playing pieces from his debut piano album, Return to the Heart, which was released on September 1, and is available on all streaming platforms.

In-person and livestream tickets for Kevin on the Keys can be purchased on The Green Room 42 website.

Off-Broadway, Winebold was the musical director for The Irish...and How They Got That Way at Irish Repertory Theatre, where he was also an actor and tap dancer. He musically directed and acted in The Threepenny Opera with Marvel Repertory Theatre. Kevin has been a rehearsal accompanist for Broadway Backwards for several years, and performed in the Broadway concert performances of Oliver and Camelot at The Shubert Theatre.

On the road, Winebold has toured the country with Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus, and the national tours of Footloose, The Wedding Singer, and All Shook Up. Internationally, Kevin has created and facilitated musical theatre and choral workshops in Angola, China, Japan, Kenya, and South Korea.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark six-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here




