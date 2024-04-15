Feature: BroadwayWorld Cabaret Upcoming Show Roundup – April 15 to April 21, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with a few top picks for jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week.

Tonight, Monday April 15th

7 pm – FEMININE RAGE: MUSICALS EDITION at 54 Below

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone looking for a fun, rage-fueled escape (getting over a breakup, anyone?)

“From cheating husbands to murderous boyfriends, these characters have been through it all and we are here to sing their songs and tell their stories. Produced by Tayla Madison and Sejal Joshi and featuring a cast of aspiring Broadway and pop performers, join us for a night of nostalgia with a hint – more like a tidal wave – of female empowerment. So either ‘Get out and Stay Out’ or ‘Bring it On,’ because feminine rage is about to take over the stage! Music direction by James Stryska.”

Price: Remaining tickets start at $45.50 (including fees) with a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum

Tomorrow, Tuesday April 16th

5:30 pm – Daryl Sherman: "BORN TO SWING" CELEBRATING MILDRED BAILEY at Birdland

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of old school jazz and the Great American Songbook

The always charming Daryl Sherman pays tribute to one of her favorite singers, the great Mildred Bailey. (Read Rob Lester’s review of last week’s show.)

Price: Tickets start at $35.46 (including fees). $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

7 pm – GIRL DINNER: AN EVENING OF DELIGHT AND DELUSION at Pangea

Tickets available here.

For: Anyone who wants to see an uplifting, funny show about love with an all-female lineup

“Spinning off the viral trend that is ‘Girl Dinner,’ a meal consisting of random snack like items, ‘Girl Dinner’ is a female variety show featuring song, comedy, and dance with a healthy side of delusion. Alex Petrullo, singer, writer, performer and severe hopeless romantic, hosts and is joined by singer/songwriter Gracie Hyland; comedy queens Meg Chizek and Heather Colvin, and accompanied by Tina deVaron. From “Crazy in Love” pop covers to “Meet Cute” originals, ‘Girl Dinner’ is a celebration of love in all forms, especially, unrequited.”

Price: $20 online, $25 at the door (cash only), plus a $20 food or drink minimum.

Wednesday April 17th

7 pm – CELEBRATING Tony Bennett at Jazz at Lincoln Center

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Tony Bennett who want to see a star-studded lineup and support JALC’s annual gala

“This annual celebration brings together over 800 guests representing leadership from the corporate, philanthropic, media, entertainment, and civic sectors, including jazz lovers from around the world. Hosted by Josh Groban, this is the premier event of the season for those who support the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center! This year’s Gala will be a memorable celebration, as we honor and pay tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett.

Special guests include: Rubén Blades Bernadette Peters Norm Lewis Kristin Chenoweth Bill Charlap Jared Grimes Ekep Nkwelle.”

Price: This is almost completely sold out except for a handful of tickets in the balcony for $210.50. Grab one while they’re still available.

Wednesday April 17th to Friday April 19th

7 pm – TIERGARTEN at The Great Hall under the Church of St. Mary

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of costume (1920s dress is highly encouraged) and immersive, subversive, underground cabaret

This show, presented by Death of Classical, “takes its name from the Tiergarten—“The Garden of Beasts”—a sprawling central park around which the Third Reich rose to power. The program traces a path backwards in time, exploring historic moments of societal madness through music ranging from Verdi to Kylie Minogue, Dean Martin to Max Richter, William Byrd to Brecht & Weill, with a panoply of performers that includes singers, dancers, actors, shadow puppets, and more.”

Read a conversation with director Andrew Ousley about Tiergarten.

Price: The Friday show is completely sold out. For Wednesday and Thursday, tickets are roughly $125 per person (the only remaining tickets are sold in pairs or foursomes, so you’ll need to round up some friends). Food and drink are included in ticket price. Each Table purchase comes with four available seats, as well as a complimentary bottle of champagne.

Friday April 19th

9:30 pm – VELVET (SERENADE): THE MUSIC OF Lou Reed at Pangea

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Lou Reed and the Velvet Underground

VELVET (serenade) featuring Ali Babs “is the first in a trilogy of workshop presentations exploring the music and poetry of Lou Reed. The ‘VELVET’ series culminates in a full-length show adopting Reed’s work as the vehicle to explore the Tibetan Buddhist concept of the Bardo. The evening will feature original interpretations of the music of rock musician, storyteller, and poet Lou Reed.”

Price: $20 online, $25 at the door (cash only), plus a $20 food or drink minimum.

Sunday April 21st

4 pm – BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL at Don’t Tell Mama

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of powerful female singers

“Meg will once again be exhibiting her singular voice, intelligence, wit, and heart in a reprise performance of her 2017 critically acclaimed and BroadwayWorld nominated “best” show, BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL.

The show conveys portraits and stories of women as they navigate seasons of life, and features songs from Musical Theater, classic Hollywood, and the female singer/songwriters who influenced Flather’s own songwriting. From Jerry Herman to Joan Armatrading, Mercer & Mancini to Flaherty & Ahrens, Suzanne Vega to Donna Summer, Flather’s program will once again display Meg’s incredibly diverse range as a musician, actress, and storyteller, and her charm as a performer.”

Price: There is a $20 Cover with a two drink/$20 minimum (cash only)

5 pm & 7:30 pm – SONGBOOK SUNDAYS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN at Dizzy’s Club

Tickets available here.

For: Fans of Rodgers and Hammerstein, jazz and Broadway history

“Hosted by visionary curator Deborah Grace Winer, Songbook Sundays returns to Dizzy’s Club with a night all about Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, who wrote some of the most enduring musicals of all time – Oklahoma!, Carousel, The King and I, and The Sound of Music– all of which receive inventive reimagining from each new generation of Broadway creators. But few understand the depth of their commitment to addressing social issues through music, lyrics, and character development. Don’t miss this exploratory evening that features a roster of intergenerational talent: Karrin Allyson, Jenn Gambatese, and Tyreek McDole.”

Price: Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $65, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.