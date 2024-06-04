FUNNY GIRLS Comes To City Winery This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FUNNY GIRLS, a brand new musical comedy variety show, arrives at CITY WINERY NYC on Monday, June 24th at 7:30pm.

Singer, song-writer and comedian Natalie Ortega (Wicked) will host a night of music and laughter, bringing together some of the most talented womxn from the worlds of Broadway and comedy. This ONE NIGHT ONLY event will feature live music, original songs, special guest appearances, and more!

FUNNY GIRLS' all-womxn lineup will showcase up-and-coming musical comedians alongside current Broadway stars to create a night of comedy and music that will make them laugh until they cry.

The show will feature performances by Lissa deGuzman (Aladdin, Wicked), Rose Kelso (The Tonight Show, Comedy Central), Sarah Coffey (Comedy Central, Stapleview), Jennafer Newberry (Finding Nemo, Wicked), Marcia Belsky (Comedy Central), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill, Wicked), and more!

Tickets start at $25, and can be purchased here: https://citywinery.com/new-york-city/events/funny-girls-where-broadway-meets-comedy-b08b10

About the Host

NATALIE ORTEGA, is a New York-based actor, writer and comedian currently starring as 'Nessarose' in the Broadway production of Wicked. She has performed musical comedy at The Stand, The Hollywood Improv, UCB New York and LA, and more. Natalie is an alumni of UCB LA's Maude Night, which features the city's best sketch comedians. Her original music has garnered millions of views and streams across social platforms. Other credits include Search Party (HBO Max) and Maybe I Do.

Comments