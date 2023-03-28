FEINBERG & ROSE: THE ROUND TABLE to be Presented at 54 Below in April

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present another edition of Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table on April 27th, 2023 at 9:30pm. Lyricist James Feinberg & composer Matthew Dylan Rose are back with an evening showcasing some of their favorite songs from across their catalogue, performed by their "Round Table" of friends and collaborators from on and off-Broadway. This edition will feature works from The Oldenburg Suite (2022 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist and 2019 NYMF Award Winner), Doctor Glas: A Musical Play, and numerous never-before heard songs from new projects in development!

This edition will include a "Round Table" made up of Annie Blackman (Recording Artist), Wesley Ian Cappiello (A Chorus Line at New York City Center & National Tour), Bryan Freedman (The Oldenburg Suite), Daisy Garrison, Cate Hayman, Zoë Gray, Meghan Kelly, Claire Kwon (Almost Famous), Maddie Mazzella, Alexandra Meli (Doctor Glas), Ben Roseberry (The Lion King), Matthew Saldvar (Honeymoon in Vegas, Bernhardt/Hamlet), Atticus Shaindlin (Twelfth Night the Musical), and Carson Stewart (The Notebook).

Feinberg & Rose: The Round Table plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on April 27th, 2023. There is a $30-65 cover charge ($34.50-$73 with fees) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.



MORE ABOUT JAMES FEINBERG & Matthew Dylan Rose

James Feinberg (book & lyrics) and Matthew Dylan Rose (music) are an award-winning creative duo based in New York. Their musical The Oldenburg Suite has been presented multiple times at Feinstein's/54 Below, Montclair State University, and New York Musical Festival 2019, where it was awarded Best Concert Presentation. The musical was later named a finalist for the prestigious Richard Rodgers Award in 2022. Their other work together includes Doctor Glas: A Musical Play, which received a world premiere reading at New York University Steinhardt in 2022; Boy Meets Girl; The Eminent Carmine Craig; and their operetta Madame Waterfowl. They have multiple other works currently in development. Independently, James is the winner of the 2020 Feldman Prize in Fiction, a proud alumnus of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theater Workshop, and a writer on NBC's The Blacklist. Matthew is a 2020 Squarespace Maker Series honoree, a fierce advocate for music creator rights as a Board Member of MusicAnswers, and a proud alumnus of the NYU Steinhardt Songwriting Masters Program.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.



A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.



54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.



Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.