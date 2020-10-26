Expanded Fall Line Up Announced On BurlesqueGalaxy.com

Fall Into a Black Hole of Burlesque on BurlesqueGalaxy.com!

Fall Into a Black Hole of Burlesque on BurlesqueGalaxy.com!

BurlesqueGalaxy.com, the first online destination dedicated to burlesque, is thrilled to announce the addition of a slew of new video programming to their quickly growing global lineup.

"The Big Sh'Bang" - Burlesque Galaxy's signature episodic burlesque sit-com set in space aboard the Starship Boobyprize, continues to titillate fans with naughty innuendo and world-class international performers. New episodes drop monthly!

Boys Night Revue - NYC's long-running cirquelesque troupe returns in grand style just in time for Halloween. Join Mr. Gorgeous, Jason Mejias, Ben Franklin, Joshua Dean and hostess with the mostess, Eve Starr for a rollicking good time chock-full of all kinds circus and burlesque revelry. A Winter Holiday Special is also in the works!

YUMMY DELUXE - Produced by YUMMY Productions & Directed by James Welsby in collaboration with the cast. Join the ever fabulous and critically acclaimed ensemble as they take you on the most delicious and unpredictable ride of your life. Recipient Of numerous awards and rave reviews from around the globe, YUMMY has become synonymous with breath-taking drag, music, circus, and burlesque. This feature-length spectacle contains highly choreographed dance numbers as well as funny, surreal and touchingly raw performances from a who's-who of widely celebrated Australian cabaret artists: Valerie Hex, Hannie Helsden, Zelia Rose, Jandruze, Benjamin Hancock, and Joni in the Moon. "YUMMY DELUXE, is a must for anybody wanting to see a world class cabaret masterclass." a??a??a??a??a??, Fourth Wall Media, 2019

Loleezbo - Loleezbo shares the classic, hot mess tale of Jeez and Lola, just two hard-working showgirls, with at least twelve talents (and less than zero dollars) trying to make their way through the trials and tribulations of New Orleans showbiz. This episodic show features all-new skits, bits, songs, and tit$!

At Home With Rhinestone Gorilla - At Home with Rhinestone Gorilla is a variety / sketch show / sitcom hybrid by and about burlesque people that's one part Brooklyn nightlife, one part children's television. Follow the Rhinestone Gorilla sparkle gang on this colorful, surreal celebration of kitsch, nostalgia, lo-fi glamour, and the complexities of decades-long female friendship. The people in your neighborhood have never been this fabulous!

The American Burlesque Collection Virtual Tour - The American Burlesque Collection is a boutique museum in Salem, MA dedicated to the promotion and preservation of the art of the tease. Through use of artifacts, costumes, personal documents, and multimedia presentations, they shine a spotlight on differing aspects of this uniquely American performing art. This three-part video series brings the museum to the audience virtually, starting with a special Halloween episode.

Burlesque Galaxy recently hosted the New York Burlesque Festival, which featured three stellar showcases, live classes, and live Q&A sessions. The format, functionality, and ticket sales exceeded the festival producer's expectations. On the heels of the success of the NYBF, BurlesqueGalaxy is currently in talks with producers from around the world to bring their festivals to a global audience virtually.

