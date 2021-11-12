Eva Noblezada, THE MUSIC OF HEATHERS & More On Stage Next Week at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 has announced their line-up for the next week. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.





FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12



HANNAH JANE

"Lady Legends of Broadway"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Hannah Jane makes her Green Room 42 debut with Lady Legends of Broadway, celebrating some of the most spectacular talents to ever grace a Broadway stage. Featuring music from such iconic powerhouses as Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, and Kristin Chenoweth, Hannah Jane will take you on a journey through the children's book A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z (written by John Robert Allman). Described as "one of the most original and memorable shows to hit the nightclub stages," Hannah Jane will deliver one surprise after another alongside the long-awaited re-opening of Broadway.

Coco Cohn directs. The musical director is Jon Weber. The band consists of Jon Weber (piano), John Miller (bass) and Clint de Ganon (drums). Featuring special guests Kristy Cates and Lucia Isabelle Schwartz.



Hannah Jane is the 2019 Julie Wilson Award winner who has become a regular guest across the many stages of the NYC music scene. Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, Hannah Jane is also an accomplished musician, playing the guitar, mandolin, ukulele, and piano. Her debut solo cabaret show, On My Way, played to a sold-out audience in September of 2018 at The Laurie Beechman Theater and featured songs from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, pop and country genres, to rave reviews. Past appearances include Susie Mosher's The Line Up, The NYC Cabaret Convention (2019 & 2020), Jim Caruso's Cast Party, Mabel Mercer Foundation "Mabel's Babies Competition" (both as a competitor and a guest performer), The American Popular Song Society, The Players Club, and The National Arts Club. In January 2020, Hannah Jane debuted her sophomore show, Lady Legends of Broadway.





"HUMAN"



A Prehistory Musical

An immersive new musical about community, survival, and innovation



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Human tells the story of a tribe of early humans struggling to survive a climate crisis. Following a brave young boy and a brilliant orphan girl, Human is an anthem to human cooperation, endurance, and innovation. The score honors numerous cultures and synthesizes them into an electrifying anthem of humankind. Human has been in development since 2016, was workshopped at Open Jar Studios, and music and choreography from the show was used for two music videos produced by Idos Media. With Human, we are committed to centering POC voices, ensuring that >50% of all persons involved in the project at every level of decision-making and power are POC. Directed by Jeff Whiting. Produced by Oyoyo Bonner. Choreograped by Nicole Javanna Johnson. Music directed and written by Ted Bushman. Music produced by Donovan Dorrance.



SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13



TURNER RILEY



"Beyond the Binary"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Alright, folks. Theatre is chocked full of conformist bullsh*t and Turner Riley (Sound of Music, Ragtime, Camelot Nat'l Tours) is here-and queer-to unpack ALL of it for you. A non-binary crusader for the trans community in theatre, join Turner (they/them) for an evening of selections from the trunks of iconic white men (puns absolutely intended) and beyond, personalized like you've never seen them before. With poignant, raw personal anecdotes from Turner's transition to laugh-out-loud dating tell-alls, interspersed with special guests from Broadway and beyond, Turner Riley: Beyond the Binary will leave you with a pivotal, NOW perspective on the gender ideas of old.





SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14



EVA NOBLEZADA



"So This Is Love"

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $49



Welcome back! Eva Noblezada is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend. Eva recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.





CHRISTOPHER ZELNO



"In The Meantime"

From Broadway's Original Starmites



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $39



"An incredibly passionate vocalist who imbues every note with his heart and soul. Not one to shy away from the truth of the musical moment, he gives all he has so that you can't help but be washed in the power of his story through song" - Michael McElroy (Tony Award Honoree and Founder and Director of Broadway Inspirational Voices).



Christopher Zelno is thrilled be returning to GR42 with In The Meantime. A New York and regional stage veteran, performance highlights include Jesus Christ Superstar, Forever Plaid (Barrymore nominee), Chess, Hair, Romance In Hard Times, and the original Broadway cast of Starmites. Concert and recording work with Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Vanessa Williams, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. 25-year veteran of the 2019 Tony Award Honoree Broadway Inspirational Voices. His show is a high octane and reflective exploration of life, love, and self-realization in the midst of unprecedented times. Song selections run the gamut from Annie Lennox to Stephen Sondheim to Freddie Mercury to Anaïs Mitchell (composer of Hadestown) to Pink, and Green Day. Superlatively supported by a 5-piece band led by Steve Marzullo, and uber-diva vocalists Anne Fraser Thomas, Michael Seelbach, Martín Solá, and Bradley Dean. Directed by Bradley Dean.





TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17



DAPHNE ALWAYS



"Sumtimez, Always - Still?!"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Daphne Always makes her Green Room 42 debut in Sumtimez, Always--Still?! Join her for one night only as she uses music (and the adoring gaze of her audience) to reflect upon questions that she simply can't stop asking herself: in what ways, after name changes, HRT, and career shifts, is she somehow still kind of a drag queen? How do we decide what to take with us and what to leave behind in pursuit of actualization of self? Do you think she's very pretty? To take a whack at these Gordian knots, the evening will feature original music as well as covers of artists ranging from Bonnie Tyler to ANOHNI, under the musical direction of Daphne's pianist and Long Island pal, James Sheppard. Come out to feel the unique electricity, warmth, and intrigue of occupying a seat at a Daphne Always show! Cast: Starring Daphne Always, Music Direction and Piano by James Sheppard.





ZACH BENCAL'S BELATED BIRTHDAY BASH!



Zach's party playlist belted by three of Broadway's finest



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



As if we need an excuse to fiercely arrange Zach's favorite pop hits, ranging from George Michael to Stevie Wonder, Adele to Gaga, we're preparing a musical birthday celebration for the books! Straight from Aladdin on Broadway, join and be dazzled by vocal stylings of Zach Bencal, Lissa de Guzman, and Olivia Donalson as they sing in Zach's new year





THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18





LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE

GR42 Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Your favorite BroadwayWorld-Award Winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge -- a monthly LIVE talk show at the Green Room 42! Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!







FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19



JAMIE KAREN



"If You're Coming, Don't Tell Me"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



"Jamie Karen is full of fire, lust and a sarcasm that masks her pain...a worthy successor to Chita Rivera and Rita Moreno." -- Kevin Nance, The Tennessean, Nashville. Jamie Karen makes her debut at Green room 42 in If You're Coming, Don't Tell Me. She has been fortunate to perform on Broadway and on Broadway tours, both nationally and internationally. She's a triple threat performer who has appeared in Man of La Mancha with Brian Stokes Mitchell, the national tour and Hollywood Bowl productions of Spamalot and more. Favorite roles have included Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, Rose Alvarez in Bye Bye Birdie, and Anita in West Side Story. An accomplished BMI songwriter, her music has been featured on national television. Join her for a front row view into the psyche of a performer and the journey that she's been on for the past 25 years, as told through original music, acoustic songs, and Broadway covers from such shows as Annie, Dear Evan Hansen, Woman of the Year, and Man of La Mancha. Spend an evening with this incredibly honest performer as she shares her triumphs and tribulations. With musical direction by Drew Wutke, featuring musicians Mark Papazzian and more to come. Special guests include Lana Schwartz, and more to come!





SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20



VASTHY & FRIENDS



"Family Friendly Brunch"

Interactive family entertainment featuring music, dance, and joy!



2:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Vasthy Mompoint and her amazingly talented friends are proud to bring their one-of-a-kind brand of interactive children's entertainment to The Green Room 42! Produced by Vasthy Mompoint and Mason Granger, Vasthy & Friends is like "Sesame Street" meets Broadway... it's Mr. Rogers meets musical theater... it's music, dance, poetry, and fun for the whole family (including grown ups!) Featuring Alex Brightman, Dana Steingold, Isabelle McCalla, Caitlin Kinnunen, Kristolyn Lloyd, and many more, Vasthy & Friends is a brunch time musical theater adventure series combining live performance with virtual production for kids to engage with the arts in a way like no other. Join us for what will surely become your family's favorite Saturday afternoon! November 20th will feature Vasthy Mompoint, Alex Brightman, Kristolyn Lloyd, Divinity Roxx, Angel Lin, Lauren Molina, Rob Morrison, Mike Messer, and Mason Granger. Produced By Vasthy Mompoint & Mason Granger. Associate Producer: Leanne Gadow



THE MUSIC OF HEATHERS



"The GR42 Sings"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $39



F#%* ME GENTLY WITH A CHAINSAW. Schools back in session, the party's ON and the candy store is OPEN this November at Green Room 42 with The Music of: HEATHERS. The rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy played a sold out tryout in Los Angeles, before successful Off-Broadway and West End runs. While the show is a high energy, dark comedy, it opens conversation about deep issues, including bullying, teen suicide, sexual assault and school violence. Produced by Michael Anthony Theatrical, this one night engagement will feature songs from the musical such as Beautiful, Candy Store, Dead Girl Walking, Seventeen and more. *This performance features adult themes and may be inappropriate for those under the age of 18.





SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21





TODD BUONOPANE



"All Washed Up"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



In 2020, Todd Buonopane (Broadway's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease & Spelling Bee) taught us how to survive a quarantine by singing lady songs in his bathtub. Bathtub Theatre became an internet sensation, about which Broadway.com's Paul Wontorek claimed "it makes me want to see him in every show!" Well, Todd is out of the tub and back onstage at Green Room 42! Under the music direction of Kevin David Thomas (Broadway's Les Miz, A Little Night Music), Todd is singing songs and medleys of the grand dames of the Broadway stage that will set your gay heart ablaze! Don't miss the show that Adam Feldman from TimeOutNY called a "Delight from beginning to end" and Provincetown critics called a "Musical Theatre Orgasm"!







The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy



All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, they recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Their staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher



While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.

