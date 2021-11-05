Eva Noblezada, Bianca Marroquin & More to Perform Next Week at The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 has announced their line-up for the next week. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

JOHN ZISA

"Being Alive"

A showcase of dynamic arrangements of the most beloved pop and Broadway Songs

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29

Want something. Want something. John Zisa, an NYC-based multi hyphenate musician, singer, and director, makes his Green Room 42 debut in Being Alive, a showcase of dynamic arrangements of the most beloved pop and Broadway songs. Zisa's signature musical style of fusing pop, jazz, and gospel is the driving beat of this evening, featuring songs from his recent self-produced album "You Gotta Be" (available on Spotify and Apple Music) and his upcoming Broadway-inspired album, "Being Alive", coming to streaming platforms this November. Backed by a stellar vocal ensemble and live band, this evening will be a celebration of the shared experience of music and connection, of hope and joy - and being alive.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 6





AYLA SCHWARTZ

"Everything I Learned, I Learned by Growing 2 Inches"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $35



We can all relate to having big dreams, but what happens when you reach those dreams at 10 years old.... and then grow 2 inches? Child actors on Broadway are thrust into an exciting world of rehearsals, press, and the most extraordinary relationships. What happens when you "age out" and have to "let it all go"? Broadway's original Young Elsa from Frozen the Musical will reveal the raw side of being a child performer and will share some of the ups and downs she faced, and continues to face, in the industry. After months away from the stage, Ayla Schwartz returns to The Green Room 42 for an evening of truths. Singing both Pop and Broadway favorites, Ayla will share some of the many life lessons she learned during her exciting Broadway journey. Directed by Ellyn Marsh and Musical Direction by Brian Usifer.



Ayla Schwartz is a 14 year old performer best known for originating the role of Young Elsa in the world-premiere, pre-Broadway production of Disney's Frozen the Musical at the Buell Theatre in Denver, CO and subsequently originated the role when it moved to Broadway at the St. James Theatre (2018). Regional: The Miracle Worker/Helen Keller (Queen's Theatre), Into the Woods/Little Red Riding Hood (In-Concert at the Patchogue Theatre), Mr. Magoo's, A Christmas Carol/Martha Cratchit (an Actor's Fund benefit). Cast Recording: Frozen The Broadway Musical. Voice Overs: Disney (Frozen2- Elsa Into the Unknown Doll), Nick Jr (digital games), Nickelodeon (Butterbean's Café). Ayla made her TV debut in Hunters on Amazon Prime. Instagram @ayla.schwartz



All proceeds to benefit The Center For Reproductive Rights.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 7





MARISHA WALLACE

From Broadway's Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, and Waitress



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Singer and actor Marisha Wallace is a Broadway and West End sensation, best known for starring in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress, and taking on the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray when it returns to the West End on 21st June. Marking her TV debut, Marisha will be starring in season 2 of "Feel Good" alongside Mae Martin and Lisa Kudrow which lands on Netflix on 4th June. As a positive person off screen, Marisha will be playing her evil alter ego Marsha, the villain of the series, a big departure from the roles Marisha is used to playing. She's topped the music charts with her cover of Annie's Tomorrow, released at the peak of the pandemic to raise funds for performers out of work and been playlisted on Radio 2 with her singles and subsequent album Tomorrow. Marisha will be taking the album around the UK this September with the Tomorrow Tour. Born and raised in North Carolina, Marisha is immensely talented. From performing for the Queen at the Royal Variety Show 2020 and fronting a Charlotte Tilbury campaign to her album becoming Radio 2's Album of the Week, Marisha is the women to watch this year!

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 8





BOBBY CRONIN & FRIENDS

"A Little Bit of Bobby"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



BroadwayWorld Award winning composer and lyricist Bobby Cronin's songs from Concrete Jungle, Mary and Max and a sneak listen to the music for Rain and Zoe Save the World, by Crystal Skillman will be presented by Broadway stars in an evening that celebrates the heartfelt ballads and soaring melodies of Bobby Cronin. Joining Bobby will be Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud, The Lion King); Shuler Hensley (The Music Man, Oklahoma); Devin Ilaw (Les Miserables, Miss Saigon); Kate Rockwell (Bring it In On, Mean Girls); Angela Birchett (The Color Purple, The Clark Sisters); Telly Leung (Godspell, Aladdin); Lauren Elder (Mary and Max, Side Show); Brooklyn Norstedt (Psykidz); Deon Oliverio ("Pose"); and Leana Rae Concepcion (Radio City Christmas Spectacular). Joining the cast is an ensemble comprised of: Roggi Chuquimarca; Jessi Clayton; Leanne Rae Concepcion; Yassi Noubar, Kara Pizzolo; Regene Odon; and Noah Virgile and Andrew R. Widger.



Bobby is the award-winning composer/writer of Mary and Max (based on the claymation film) with bookwriter Crystal Skillman praised at its European premiere - "...it may open a new musical era. Because what is offered here for eyes, ears and heart is indeed a musical, but so atypically different, refreshingly modern - simply authentic.";'Til Death Do Us Part (2018-2020 SDSU New Works Award, World Premiere 2020 Covid canceled) with bookwriter Caroline Prugh; Till Soon, Anne with bookwriter/lyricist Christine Toy Johnson (O'Neill Residencies 2017 & 2018, NYTB 2019 reading series) and Concrete Jungle, commissioned for London's esteemed ArtsEd. His rock musical W2ML is newly under a Broadway option. Bobby has composed numerous award-winning scores and songs for musical short films, which have headlined festivals all over the world, and scored the hit audio drama King Kirby on Broadway Podcast Network. Yale graduate where he won the Michael P. Manzella Award for Excellence in Arts, Scholastics and Character. Member of ASCAP, Dramatists Guild.





TESS JONAS & FRANKIE GONZALEZ

"Mild Breakthroughs"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Tess Jonas (she/her) and Frankie Gonzalez (he/him) team up for "Mild Breakthroughs", an honest check-in of what it's like to be a working artist in NYC right now. Currently starring in their roles as "Masked Restaurant Workers," Tess and Frankie are dropping the masks-both literal and metaphorical- for an evening of real, no-BS storytelling, featuring pop and contemporary musical theatre with music direction by Josh Kight (he/him). Join us for a night of gorgeous vocals and honest exploration of the ever-changing and sometimes frustrating, but always curious and hopeful landscape of "Am I ever going to take off this mask and book a show again?"

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9





SCOTT SIEGEL'S BROADWAY BELTERS SING!



A New Monthly Series You Not Only Have to See... You Have to Hear!



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



NYC impresario Scott Siegel will assemble an extraordinary cast of New York City's greatest belters to perform three entirely different concert evenings of Broadway's most thrilling show tunes designed for maximum belting! These are the songs every musical theater lover wants to hear in every score. But in this show, you don't have to wait (or wade) through the ballads or the ballets - every song is your Broadway belting dream come true! What are some of the songs you'll hear? "Don't Rain on My Parade", "Defying Gravity", "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", "Don't Cry for Me Argentina", "Everything's Coming Up Roses", "Heaven Help My Heart", "The History of Wrong Guys", "Maybe This Time", "Memory", and more! Scott Siegel has created more than 400 major concert events all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing for Michael Feinstein. He is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of Town Hall's now legendary signature series, Broadway by the Year, which will begin its 21st record-breaking season in February 2022.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10





BIANCA MARROQUIN



"Where Are You"

From Rent, Chicago, The Sound of Music, In The Heights, Mary Poppins, and more



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Bianca Marroquin gets up close and personal with her audience with her eclectic repertoire covering diverse rhythms, genres and styles. As a dancer, singer and actress, Bianca cannot help but get serious about her beats and her moves. It's an emotional, heartfelt, comedic and exciting journey about what she's learned, accomplished, lost and gained through out her life. "Nothing grows in comfort zones. It's all in the risks we take. Come up here. Play with me" -Bianca. Directed by Shannon Lewis. Musical Director Sean Forte.



The first Mexican woman to headline a Broadway show, Bianca Marroquin has been blessed with a career playing leading roles in Rent, Chicago, The Sound of Music, In the Heights, Mary Poppins, and more over the last 25 years. She's a true triple threat and has sung, danced, and acted her way across stages from Latin America to Broadway. She is best known in New York for her recurring role as Roxie Hart in Chicago as well as her recent role as Chita Rivera in the FX series "Fosse/Verdon". Tonight, she makes her way to The Green Room 42 with an eclectic mix of musical theater, rock, Latin American classics, and her own music, telling stories from her life onstage and off through song and dance.





WOMAN CRUSH WEDNESDAY



Celebrating the empowerment of femininity through song!



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



The Green Room 42 presents Morgan Billings Smith's Woman Crush Wednesday, a ToyCandy production. This event showcases the power of a variety of talented women, ranging from Broadway showtunes to 90's pop. Benefiting women and children of color in need through Antalan's Angels, this show will bring light to the strengths that we as women share and have to offer. Celebrating the empowerment of femininity through song, with an all-female cast, creative team and band, this is sure to be a night of hope and inspiration. The cast includes Morgan Billings Smith, Clérida, Brandi Massey, Shannon Janeé Antalan, Alyssa Wray, Leanne Smith, Megan Dwinell, Liz Davies, Bianca DiSarro, Priya Mahendra, Amy Keum, Katelyn Lauria, Jackie Nuzzo, Mary Kate Moore, Becca White, and Nicole Calkins.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11





BROADWAY BELTERS LIVE!



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Get ready for an evening of powerhouse vocals and iconic Broadway anthems! Created and Directed by Nick Ferrao, Broadway Belters LIVE is a celebration of the fierce and fabulous talent that makes New York City's theatre scene thrive! Come witness some of your favorite Broadway stars deliver the songs that they're known for AND tackle roles that are still living on their bucket list. You don't want to miss this!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 12





HANNAH JANE

"Lady Legends of Broadway"

7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Hannah Jane makes her Green Room 42 debut with Lady Legends of Broadway, celebrating some of the most spectacular talents to ever grace a Broadway stage. Featuring music from such iconic powerhouses as Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, and Kristin Chenoweth, Hannah Jane will take you on a journey through the children's book A is for Audra: Broadway's Leading Ladies from A to Z (written by John Robert Allman). Described as "one of the most original and memorable shows to hit the nightclub stages," Hannah Jane will deliver one surprise after another alongside the long-awaited re-opening of Broadway. Coco Cohn directs. The musical director is Jon Weber. The band consists of Jon Weber (piano), John Miller (bass) and Clint de Ganon (drums). Featuring special guests Kristy Cates and Lucia Isabelle Schwartz.



Hannah Jane is the 2019 Julie Wilson Award winner who has become a regular guest across the many stages of the NYC music scene. Singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, Hannah Jane is also an accomplished musician, playing the guitar, mandolin, ukulele, and piano. Her debut solo cabaret show, On My Way, played to a sold-out audience in September of 2018 at The Laurie Beechman Theater and featured songs from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, pop and country genres, to rave reviews. Past appearances include Susie Mosher's The Line Up, The NYC Cabaret Convention (2019 & 2020), Jim Caruso's Cast Party, Mabel Mercer Foundation "Mabel's Babies Competition" (both as a competitor and a guest performer), The American Popular Song Society, The Players Club, and The National Arts Club. In January 2020, Hannah Jane debuted her sophomore show, Lady Legends of Broadway.





"HUMAN"



A Prehistory Musical

An immersive new musical about community, survival, and innovation



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Human tells the story of a tribe of early humans struggling to survive a climate crisis. Following a brave young boy and a brilliant orphan girl, Human is an anthem to human cooperation, endurance, and innovation. The score honors numerous cultures and synthesizes them into an electrifying anthem of humankind. Human has been in development since 2016, was workshopped at Open Jar Studios, and music and choreography from the show was used for two music videos produced by Idos Media. With Human, we are committed to centering POC voices, ensuring that >50% of all persons involved in the project at every level of decision-making and power are POC. Directed by Jeff Whiting. Produced by Oyoyo Bonner. Choreograped by Nicole Javanna Johnson. Music directed and written by Ted Bushman. Music produced by Donovan Dorrance.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 13





TURNER RILEY



"Beyond the Binary"

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Alright, folks. Theatre is chocked full of conformist bullsh*t and Turner Riley (Sound of Music, Ragtime, Camelot Nat'l Tours) is here-and queer-to unpack ALL of it for you. A non-binary crusader for the trans community in theatre, join Turner (they/them) for an evening of selections from the trunks of iconic white men (puns absolutely intended) and beyond, personalized like you've never seen them before. With poignant, raw personal anecdotes from Turner's transition to laugh-out-loud dating tell-alls, interspersed with special guests from Broadway and beyond, Turner Riley: Beyond the Binary will leave you with a pivotal, NOW perspective on the gender ideas of old.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 14





EVA NOBLEZADA



"So This Is Love"

Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $49



Welcome back! Eva Noblezada is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.



Eva recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at the National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.





CHRISTOPHER ZELNO



"In The Meantime"

From Broadway's Original Starmites



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $39



"An incredibly passionate vocalist who imbues every note with his heart and soul. Not one to shy away from the truth of the musical moment, he gives all he has so that you can't help but be washed in the power of his story through song" - Michael McElroy (Tony Award Honoree and Founder and Director of Broadway Inspirational Voices).



Christopher Zelno is thrilled be returning to GR42 with In The Meantime. A New York and regional stage veteran, performance highlights include Jesus Christ Superstar, Forever Plaid (Barrymore nominee), Chess, Hair, Romance In Hard Times, and the original Broadway cast of Starmites. Concert and recording work with Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Vanessa Williams, and Brian Stokes Mitchell. 25-year veteran of the 2019 Tony Award Honoree Broadway Inspirational Voices. His show is a high octane and reflective exploration of life, love, and self-realization in the midst of unprecedented times. Song selections run the gamut from Annie Lennox to Stephen Sondheim to Freddie Mercury to Anaïs Mitchell (composer of Hadestown) to Pink, and Green Day. Superlatively supported by a 5-piece band led by Steve Marzullo, and uber-diva vocalists Anne Fraser Thomas, Michael Seelbach, Martín Solá, and Bradley Dean. Directed by Bradley Dean.

The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher



While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.