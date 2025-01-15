Erika Henningsen, Nichelle Lewis, Donna Vivino, and More Set For REACH FOR THE STARS Benefit Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reach For The Stars: A Cabaret To Benefit A BroaderWay will cast light on the importance and power of arts education at The Green Room 42. From NYC’s top teachers, to current Broadway stars, hear how a background in the arts has paved the way toward dynamic leadership and cultured socialization through creativity, connection, and community.

This one-night-only benefit cabaret supports A BroaderWay, a non-profit organization founded by Idina Menzel that guides future leaders through the arts by providing accessible, educational programming to young women and gender expansive youths who might not have the opportunity otherwise.

All profits from this concert go directly to A BroaderWay - By purchasing a ticket, you are enabling a young student the chance to expand and empower their hearts and minds through arts education.

Featuring Erika Henningsen, Nichelle Lewis, Donna Vivino, and more to be announced soon! The performance is on January 17.

