Elizabeth A. Davis Joins The Cast of MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below

Elizabeth A. Davis has joined the cast of Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series on March 16th at 9:30pm at 54 Below.

Elizabeth A. Davis is a Tony Award & Drama Desk Award nominated actor for her turns in Broadway’s Tony-Winning ONCE, where she originated the role of Reza and the revival of Roger & Hammerstein’s ALLEGRO. She is an Innovative Theatre Award and NYMF Award Winner. Most recently, she was seen as BUZZ GOODBODY in the world premiere of BUZZ by Susan Ferrara, directed by Carrie Preston and in the Broadway Co-Pro of Tony Award Nominated INDECENT at Center Theatre Group LA and Boston’s Huntington Theater. She was featured on Ben Platt’s Sing To Me Instead album for the track “Older,” and seen in the record-breaking episode of LAW & ORDER SVU. Her featured role in TRAUMA IS A TIME MACHINE is in select theaters now. Elizabeth’s other Television & Film credits include: BLUE BLOODS, THE Jim Gaffigan SHOW, TAXI BROOKLYN, FRINGE, & THE WISDOM TOOTH and another L&O SVU. Other stage credits include Off-Broadway’s MY NAME’S NOT Indian Joe (Actor, Writer, Producer), THE RESISTIBLE RISE OF ARTURO UI with John Doyle, CAUCASIAN CHALK CIRCLE, KING LEAR, DUST CAN’T KILL ME for which she received her New York Musical Festival’s Best Featured Actress Award, ZORBA! with Zoe Wanamaker, FOUR LAST THINGS, and 39 STEPS. Her musical, MY NAME’S NOT Indian Joe, directed by Emmy Winner, Don Scardino, was workshopped and / or produced at The Goodspeed Opera House Norma Terriss, The Cherry Lane Mentor Project, New York Stage & Film, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat & on 46th St’s Davenport Theatre. Her new play, CHILD(LESS), is in development, as is her short play, HOME: ENTROPIC. Elizabeth’s photo essay project REVEAL can be seen on Instagram @RevealUnseen or www.RevealUnseen.com. She is a proud member of AEA, SAG-AFTRA, 802, League of Professional Theatre Woman & ASCAP.

Mom’s Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You’ll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Previously announced cast members include Sarrah Strimmel Bentley (Big Fish, An American In Paris), Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong), Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Stephanie Klemons (Hamilton), Alison Mahoney (The Singing Baker, Evita), Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera), Stay tuned for additional cast and creative announcements and follow @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 16th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.