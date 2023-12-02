ENCANTO's Jess Darrow to Bring MERRY MISCHIEF to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Jess Darrow in Merry Mischief on December 15th, 2023. After her launch in the industry as Luisa Madrigal from Disney's Encanto, Jess can also be seen in Amazon Prime's “Fifteen-Love” as Mikki Easton. Returning to 54 Below after a sold-out debut performance in 2022, Jess will be hosting a night of holiday classics, jazz twists, spreading holiday cheer, and lots of laughs.

With special appearances by Diane Guerrero (Encanto, “Orange is the New Black”, “Jane the Virgin”) and Tomas Matos (Fire Island, Diana: The Musical) the night will be filled with extraordinary artists. Leading the band will be Music Director, Ashley Grace Ryan, who currently serves as the Musical Director for “Let's Broadway”, a monthly cabaret series. Other members of the band include Usman Idrees Salahuddin on drums and Adi Meyerson on bass. The concert was written and produced by both Jess Darrow and Ali J. Berkowitz.

Jess Darrow in Merry Mischief plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 15. There is a $40-50 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Live stream tickets are available for $25 each. Tickets and information are available at the link below. Tickets on the day of the performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT JESS DARROW

Jess Darrow is a Cuban-American actress and singer from Miami, FL, who is currently based in New York City. She received her BFA from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. Jess stars in the Walt Disney animated film, Encanto as Luisa Madrigal. You can also watch her in Feast of the Seven Fishes as Sarah. Jess also recently starred in Amazon Prime's new drama, “Fifteen-Love” as Mikki Easton.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.