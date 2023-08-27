Dustin and Courtney Cunningham Debut New Cabaret in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series This September

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, September 29 through Monday, October 2, 2023.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

Dustin and Courtney Cunningham will return to the Spotlight Cabaret stage at The Winter Park Playhouse, September 13 and 14, 2023 with their latest cabaret entitled - Musical Memories: The Composers that Shaped Us. Playhouse Music Director, Christopher Leavy, will accompany on piano. 

This powerhouse pair will perform Broadway show-stopping songs written by celebrated composers such as Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Gilbert and Sullivan, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jerome Kern among others. Enjoy a memorable evening as Dustin and Courtney take audiences on an inspirational journey showcasing the influence of these legendary icons and their Broadway hits, such as West Side Story, The Pirates of Penzance, Sunset Boulevard, Show Boat, Phantom of the Opera and more! 

The Cunninghams have been performing together since 2000 when they both met at Murray State University and formed a great partnership. They have appeared together on the national tours of Seven Brides For Seven Brothers, Miracle on 34th Street, and Music of the Knight: The Songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber. Each is classically trained with a long repertoire of accomplishments. 

Dustin and Courtney have performed at The Winter Park Playhouse numerous times in Mainstage musicals, Spotlight Cabarets and The Florida Festival of New Musicals. Last season Dustin delighted audiences as Sister Robert Ann in the hit musical comedy Nunsense A-Men! 

Additionally, the pair have performed extensively on cruise ships, touring the world for Oceania, Silverseas, Holland America, and Celebrity Cruises. Dustin and Courtney also expanded into river cruising as resident vocalists for America Queen Voyages and most recently America Cruise Lines. Professional theatre work has also included notable performances regionally for Kentucky Opera, Hippodrome Theatre, Alhambra Theatre, Gaylord Resorts, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Theatre West End, Sleuth's and Capone's Dinner Shows, and Princess Cruises in Denali, Alaska. 

"We are so happy to have both Dustin and Courtney back together on the cabaret stage! Their powerful vocals and Broadway hit song selection will make this new cabaret so special! Don't miss this fantastic night out!" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.    

General Admission tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Seating is limited so advance reservations are strongly recommended. Doors open at 6:30p.m. for a 7:30p.m. show. Tickets sell out quickly so call The Winter Park Playhouse box office for tickets at 407-645-0145 or purchase online at the link below.

The live cabaret will be filmed and available to enjoy virtually Friday, September 29 through Monday, October 2, 2023. A private link will be sent at 5:00 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023 and will be valid for 3 days. Virtual tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or by calling the box office.

The Winter Park Playhouse is a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization and a professional theatre proudly affiliated with Actors' Equity Association and The National Alliance for Musical Theatre.




