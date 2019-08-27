Drew Gehling, Jessica Vosk and More Among Rotating Cast of SARA BAREILLES: UNPLUGGED

Three all-star lineups are set for the next concerts in the new Broadway Sings spinoff series, Broadway Sings: Unplugged. On September 30, October 21, and November 18, The Green Room 42 will present three different casts for Sara Bareilles: Unplugged each month, featuring original "unplugged" arrangements of the singer-songwriter's hits, orchestrated for an acoustic band. Each night will offer two identical shows: 7pm and 9:30pm.

The full lineup on September 30 will boast Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Aisha Jackson(Frozen), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Desi Oakley (Waitress) and Natalie Weiss (Everyday Rapture).

The October 21 shows will feature Katie Boeck (Spring Awakening), Kelli Barrett (Doctor Zhivago), Matt DeAngelis(Waitress), Christine Dwyer (Waitress), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Jarrod Spector (The Cher Show) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

Featured on November 18 will be Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Drew Gehling(Waitress), Alexa Green (Wicked), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Isabelle McCalla (The Prom) and Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman).

The concerts will give tribute to Bareilles and her iconic songs, including "Gravity", "Brave", "Many The Miles", as well as a few selections from her Tony nominated musical Waitress. The concerts will be produced by creator Corey Mach and music directed/orchestrated by Joshua Stephen Kartes. More information about the new series, as well as the original series, can be found on the Broadway Sings website: www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at thegreenroom42.poptix.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside the YOTEL on the fourth floor. Tickets are $20-$60. There is no drink minimum. All ages welcome. All performers are subject to change.

The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest urban entertainment cabaret club, that since its opening on Valentine's day has featured Broadway names like Alice Ripley, Telly Leung, Josh Groban, Eva Noblezada, Lillias White, James Snyder, The Skivvies, Matt Doyle, Constantine Maroulis, and many more. Located on the fourth floor of YOTEL NYC, The Green Room 42 boasts a funky new vibe, and no food or beverage minimum-- opening up the cabaret industry to an affordable, relaxed atmosphere, perfect for theatre people and theatre fans alike.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You