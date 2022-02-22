Drag Out Loud - A Live-Singing Drag Cabaret to Return to Purgatory

After canceling their last live performance because of the omicron spike, Drag Out Loud will be returning to Purgatory in Brooklyn on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 8:30pm. Purgatory is located at 675 Central Avenue, and tickets are $15 in advance or at the door. Drag Out Loud features live-singing drag performers, and live-singing trans and nonbinary performers.

For more information on the event and how to purchase tickets, please visit @Drag_Out_Loud on Instagram.

Drag Out Loud was created by Donnie Cianciotto, creator of Trans Voices Cabaret which has been performing in NY since 2017, and also has chapters in Chicago and London. Cianciotto will be performing and emceeing the evening as his drag alter-ego, Anson Reign.

Tickets: https://dice.fm/partner/dice/event/2dkrp-drag-out-loud-26th-feb-purgatory-new-york-tickets