Doris Dear to Guest Star in Jo Brisbane's HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Don't Tell Mama

Catch the event on Dec 3rd.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

The holiday season is about to get even more magical as Doris Dear, America's Perfect Holiday Hostess, joins Jo Brisbane's "Hope For The Holidays" at New York City's renowned cabaret venue, Don't Tell Mama, on December 3rd at 3 pm. Come and take a trip down memory lane with this cast of holiday characters!

Doris Dear, a celebrated award-winning cabaret star, television personality, and globally recognized artist, has earned the title of "the pied piper of Christmas" for her enchanting annual holiday show, "The Doris Dear Christmas Special" which is playing for 2 nights Off-Broadway in NYC at the Triad Theater (tickets and info here). Known for her charisma, wit, and exceptional talent, Dear brings a touch of glamour and festive cheer that captivates audiences year after year.

The collaboration with Jo Brisbane, a rising star in the world of entertainment, promises an unforgettable experience that blends Brisbane's unique style with Doris Dear's timeless charm. "Hope For The Holidays" is set to be a heartwarming celebration of the season, filled with music, laughter, and the joyous spirit of Christmas.

*Hope for the Holidays - The Wintry Mix Edition* invites audiences to a nostalgic journey back to 1962 America with a delightful and clueless TV hostess, Hope Henderson, played by the charming Jo Brisbane. Alongside Hope are Misty Tinsel (Eden Casteel), The Sugar Sisters - Candy (Ashley LaCroix) and Taffy (Jane Loutzenhiser), and Binaca the Bartender (Jay Stewart), creating a quirky love quadrangle that promises to keep you in stitches. And, of course, the one and only Santa Claus is here to save the day, just as he always does.

This heartwarming production unfolds against the backdrop of 1962 America, offering a delightful mix of familiar and obscure holiday tunes performed with heartfelt sincerity and a touch of irreverence. As the show unfolds, you'll witness jealousy and joy collide in a whirlwind of holiday festivities and Christmas cocktails.

*Hope For The Holidays - The Wintry Mix Edition* is currently on a national tour, making its debut in New York City at Don't Tell Mama on December 3rd at 3 pm. Don't miss your chance to experience this entertaining and heartwarming holiday production as it arrives in the heart of the Big Apple.

Tickets for this special holiday performance, featuring the guest appearance of Doris Dear, are available now and can be purchased through the Don't Tell Mama website or at the venue's box office Click Here

About Doris Dear:

Doris Dear is not just a performer; she is an experience. With a career spanning over years, Doris has earned acclaim as a cabaret star, television icon, and renowned artist. Her annual holiday shows have become a beloved tradition, making her a fixture in the heart of New York City's entertainment scene.

About Jo Brisbane:

Jo Brisbane is an emerging talent making waves in the entertainment industry. With a unique blend of charisma and musical prowess, Jo captivates audiences with performances that leave a lasting impression. "Hope For The Holidays - The Wintry Mix Edition" is a testament to Jo's commitment to spreading joy and creating memorable experiences for audiences of all ages.




