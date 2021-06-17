Derrick Baskin to Make Feinstein's/54 Below Solo Debut

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Derrick Baskin on June 29 - July 3, 2021. Many of life's moments can only be expressed and understood through music. In his Feinstein's/54 Below headliner debut, Derrick Baskin journeys through cherished moments of love, sorrow, hope, and joy, and extends to you an invitation to live lighter than you ever have before.

Baskin is a Grammy and Tony nominated artist for his astounding performance in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Other noteworthy Broadway credits include Memphis The Musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Film/TV credits include "The Good Lord Bird" starring alongside Ethan Hawke, Marshall with the late Chadwick Boseman, and three seasons on Hulu's critically acclaimed sitcom "Difficult People".

Derrick Baskin plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 29 - July 3, 2021 at 7:00pm. There is a $70-$125 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at https://54below.com/events/derrick-baskin/. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 100 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Tickets for all shows through this date will be sold in pods of 2, 3, 4, or 6 tickets. Unaffiliated parties will not be seated at the same table. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.