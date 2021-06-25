Derrick Baskin, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz & More to Perform at Feinstein's/54 Below Next Week

This week, FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW will be presenting some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.54Below.com or call (646) 476-3551.

In honor of PRIDE Month, Broadway royalty Lee Roy Reams returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a brand-new show celebrating his collaboration with the late great legend Jerry Herman. Lee Roy will regale audiences with glorious songs and outrageous stories from shows including La Cage aux Folles and Hello, Dolly!

Lee Roy's ten Broadway credits run the gamut from Sweet Charity, Applause, Lorelei, Hello, Dolly!, and 42nd Street to La Cage aux Folles, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and The Producers. Come get the theatrical dish from a fellow who was there to see it all, from Dolly's lashes to Billy Lawlor's well-worn tap shoes.

$60 cover charge. $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN-JUNE 28 AT 9:45 PM

Everyone has dreams that they fear will pass them by. For actors, those come in the shape and form of roles-whether they've outgrown that child-star turn, or are the soprano never being considered for the baritone lead. No matter who you are, everyone has a song in their heart that they'll likely never get to see come to fruition center stage, with a crowd, and in lights.

Until tonight.

I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been - is more than just a chance for an audience to bear witness to actors' dreams manifesting. Our world and community have been viscerally reminded that life is precious, and that theatre has the possibility to do extraordinary things-it can heal, educate, celebrate, and amplify. As they welcome you back to Feinstein's/54 Below, I Wish is also about including wishes for a welcoming, imaginative, equitable, and celebratory vision and revision of the stage!

Join them for a night of celebration, as you see and hear your favorite performers in ways you'd never imagine.

Featuring Ali Ewoldt, Mason Alexander Park, Jelani Remy, Matthew Scott, and Alexandra Silber

Hosted and Conceived by Alexandra Silber

Musical Direction by Drew Wutke

Produced by Jen Sandler

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Derrick Baskin -JUNE 27-JULY 3 AT 7:00 PM

"Music does a lot of things for a lot of people. It's transporting, for sure. It can take you right back, years back, to the very moment certain things happened in your life. It's uplifting, it's encouraging, it's strengthening." - Aretha Franklin

Many of life's moments can only be expressed and understood through music. In his Feinstein's/54 Below headliner debut, Derrick Baskin journeys through cherished moments of love, sorrow, hope, and joy, and extends to you an invitation to live lighter than you ever have before.

Baskin is a Grammy- and Tony- nominated artist for his astounding performance in Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. Other noteworthy Broadway credits include Memphis The Musical, Disney's The Little Mermaid, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Film/TV credits include "The Good Lord Bird" starring alongside Ethan Hawke, "Marshall" with the late Chadwick Boseman, and three seasons on Hulu's critically acclaimed sitcom "Difficult People".

$70 cover charge. $110 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz : BECOMING HER: A DIVA'S TRIBUTE - PRIDE EDITION-JUNE 29 AT 9:45 PM

Nicole Vanessa Ortiz returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, with a homecoming sequel to her solo concert debut in 2019, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz: Becoming Her: A Diva's Tribute - PRIDE Edition.

In 2020, Ortiz was at Paper Mill Playhouse preparing the anticipated lead role of Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act the Musical before the production was forced to close due to the pandemic.

June 29, 2021 will mark the return of the songstress to the live stage. Nicole is overjoyed to come home to Feinstein's/54 Below with a PRIDE edition of this exciting concert that will bring a lineup of classic hits celebrating women in music whose iconic anthems have shaped the way we experience love, heartache, and triumph.

Nicole is known for her show-stealing turns in Smokey Joe's Cafe and Spamilton. She was a finalist on "American Idol," won the grand prize on "The Wendy Williams Show," and made such an impression singing on BET's "Apollo Live" that Gladys Knight personally invited her on tour!

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Michael Kushner SINGS HIS HITS FOR PRIDE-JUNE 30 AT 9:45 PM

Michael Kushner is NYC's leading multi-hyphenate and the Executive Producer of the EMMY Nominated series "Indoor Boys". Performance: On the Town at Barrington Stage (Pre Broadway, Directed by John Rando), Much Ado About Nothing at Barrington Stage (Directed by Julie Boyd), Sons on the Prophet at GableStage (Directed by Joe Adler). He is the creator of his one man show, Moo With Me (Directed by Max Crumm). Photography: Featured in The NY Times, Vogue, The Tony Awards®, Playbill, and more. Creator of The Dressing Room Project. Michael has photographed Idina Menzel, Julie Andrews, and many more notable artists. Producing: Emmy Nominated web series, "Indoor Boys", created by Wes Taylor and Alex Wyse, XaveMePlease, starring Isaac Powell, (Frameline43 Festival in San Fran). Michael is one of the founding members of Musical Theatre Factory, currently in residency with Playwrights Horizons, and was awarded the first ever MTF Builder Award. Upcoming Producing: The Pink Unicorn, a film starring Alice Ripley, written by Elise Forier Edie. During COVID-19, Michael has stayed active in the theatre community by serving as Director of Photography and producing virtual events such as Moments in the Woods (A Virtual Gala for the HFWAA featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for a BroadwayWorld Award), Betsy Wolfe's A Pants Optional Holiday, and It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play featuring The Skivvies with Laguna Playhouse, and Leslie Kritzer's Holiday Show for The Actors' Home. Active participant with Covenant House. Podcasts: "Dear Multi-Hyphenate" and "My Broadway Memory" with Broadway Podcast Network.

Featuring Michael Kushner and Alice Ripley

$35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Kuhoo Verma : SOUNDS OF HEALING-JULY 2 AT 9:45 PM

Kuhoo Verma, the star of Hulu's "Plan B" and Dave Malloy's OCTET (Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Featured Actress, Drama Desk Award) returns to Feinstein/54 Below in Sounds of Healing. They will experience the live space through voice and body, while welcoming observation and reciprocation from the audience.

$40 cover charge. $65 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

OUR NEW YORK RENAISSANCE! A CELEBRATION IN SONG!-JULY 3 AT 9:45 PM

The culmination of our city's re-opening is brought to us by New York City impresario Scott Siegel, who has been responsible for more than 100 sold out shows at Feinstein's/54 Below. With Scott's handpicked cast of Broadway and nightclub stars, we will celebrate, in music, all things New York, putting a punctuation mark on a highly emotional return. The weekend will end with an evening of exciting performances of famous songs that reflect the resilience of New Yorkers, the greatness of this City, and the power of music to move and inspire. Written, produced, and directed by Scott Siegel, this will be a sensational concert event that will leave you cheering!

Featuring Matthew and John Drinkwater, Brian Charles Rooney, Gabrielle Stravelli, and more!

$45 cover charge. $75 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

BROADWAY CELEBRATES THE 4TH OF JULY!-JULY 4 AT 7:00 PM & 9:45 PM

Musical Theater Fireworks! Broadway Celebrates The 4th of July!

It's America's birthday! We will sing of its beauty, we will sing of its promise, and we will sing of its struggles. You'll hear the music of Broadway, Hollywood, Nashville, Motown, and more - all of it honoring the meaning of America, and all of them famous songs! From "America, The Beautiful" to "Buddy, Can You Spare a Dime?," and from Richie Havens' "Freedom," to "Molasses to Rum" from 1776. You'll hear songs like Johnny Horton's "The Battle of New Orleans," Barry McGuire's "Eve of Destruction," and Frank Sinatra's hit "The House I Live In" (the song that put him in Dutch with the House Un-American Activities Committee).

The show is a pure Americana - of every kind! Because America belongs to all of us.

So, on Independence Day, come join a wildly talented cast of Broadway and nightclub stars light up the night sky with the most famous, beloved, and stirring songs about this ongoing, heroic American Experiment called The United States.

Musical Theater Fireworks! is created by NYC impresario Scott Siegel, who has written, directed, and produced concerts for Michael Feinstein, but is, perhaps, best known as the creator, writer, director, and host of The Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. Scott has created more than 400 major concerts all over the world!

$55 cover charge. $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on their safety protocols can be found here.

Capacity will currently be limited to only 100 guests for shows through August 31, 2021. Tickets for all shows through this date will be sold in pods of 2, 3, 4, or 6 tickets. Unaffiliated parties will not be seated at the same table. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.