Deon'te Goodman to Present DREAM A LITTLE DREAM at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Deon'te Goodman in Dream A Little Dream on Wednesday, July 7th. Before the shutdown, Deon'te Goodman had never seen the streets of New York City so quiet or deserted. Not long after this discontented silence, those same streets would soon fill with the resounding calls of protests, violence, and hatred, for which there seemed to be no escape. Deon'te, overcome with anxiety and desperate for a moment of relief, decided that the best way to calm his nerves was to sleep. And dream. Dream of a world that could be. His utopian society. Using a wide array of music, from your favorite songs to reimagined classics (and MAYBE even an original or two), Dream A Little Dream is an envelope-pushing, powerful journey of what it means for art to truly imitate life. Let's unpack this God-forsaken year together! Music director: Justin P. Cowan

Deon'te will be joined by Justin P. Cowan (West Side Story) as music director/accompanist. Along with Nygel D. Robinson on drums as well as Tyla Collier, Cindy Tsai, Scott Redmond, and Marquise Hitchcock as featured background vocalists. This show will also feature an original song composed by Amanda D'Archangelis.

Deon'te Goodman in Dream A Little Dream plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, July 7th. There is a $30-$40 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Deon'te Goodman

Deon'te Goodman (he/him) was most recently seen in the Broadway cast of Hamilton. His credits include: Hamilton: An American Musical where he performs in the ensemble and understudies Aaron Burr, George Washington, and Mulligan/Madison. Regionally, Deon'te has performed roles in In The Heights, Songbird, Freedom Riders, and many others. As an activist, Deon'te works with Broadway for Racial Justice as the director of Education and outreach. As a vocal coach, he works with several performers in NYC and has acted as vocal supervisor in studio sessions with artists such as Mj Rodriguez ("Pose").