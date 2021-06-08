Deborah Stone comes to The Triad Theater With an Encore Performance of HERE I AM! in July

Deborah Stone comes to The Triad Theater with an encore performance of "Here I Am!" on July 21, 2021 at 7:00 (doors open at 6:30).

Join Deborah as she takes you on a musical tour of her life upon the stage as a former dancer, showgirl, and drag queen!

Tickets are $20 and there is a 2-drink drink minimum.

Purchase tickets at https://www.instantseats.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.event&eventID=DE1405CB-94FD-94E2-BF5B39996D310909

Tickets for live-stream: https://www.stellartickets.com/o/triad-theater/events/deborah-stone-here-i-am