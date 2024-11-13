Deanna's WIZOMANIA To be Presented At So & So's Inside Romer Neighborhood Hotel Hell's Kitchen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



So & So's neighborhood Hell's Kitchen piano bar meets supper club will host a "cabaret-style" party on November 21st, just before the world premiere of WICKED hits movie theaters.

Her royal Ozness Deanna Giulietti summons everyone to DEANNA'S WIZOMANIA! A fantastical night of music, thrillifying guest stars, and beautiferous dancing. It promises to be WICKED. Wicked fans come one and all to celebrate the premiere of Wicked!

Deanna will be showering the crowd with vocals of her favorites from the show and there will be guest star surprises who are INTIMATELY acquainted with the Broadway musical we all know and love.

