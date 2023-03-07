David Yazbek to Showcase New Musical & Reunite With Katrina Lenk at 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 BELOW will welcome back David Yazbek as he brings two shows to the stage: Dead Outlaw: A New Musical by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna on May 2 at 7pm and David Yazbek and the Bludgeoneers, with Special Guest Katrina Lenk on May 16 at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit 54below.com/DeadOutlaw and 54below.com/Bludgeoneers.

DEAD OUTLAW: A NEW MUSICAL BY DAVID YAZBEK AND ERIK DELLA PENNA - MAY 2 AT 7:00 PM

Elmer McCurdy was an ambitious, turn-of-the-century fuckup whose death at the hands of a Western posse ended a life of failed crime and alcoholism and began a brilliant career as a mummified side-show attraction that travelled the USA for decades.

By the time this journey ended, Elmer's name had been forgotten and his desiccated body was hanging in a house-of-horrors ride at an amusement park in Southern California, spray-painted day-glo orange.

Then one day, a grip for "The Six-Million Dollar Man" TV show jostled what he thought was "just a dummy" and an arm fell off, revealing a human bone and beginning a hunt for the origins of this enigma.

Emmy, Tony®, and Grammy winning composer and performer David Yazbek has been haunted by this true story for thirty years. A few years ago, he shared it with his friend and bandmate Erik Della Penna and as the two of them discussed why this tale of money, ambition, fame, memory and death was so compelling, they started writing songs for a potential stage-piece based on this odd life and these universal yet somehow very American themes. As they began recording these songs, they realized they were onto a song-cycle that is unique to anything they'd heard or written before.

Now, Yazbek's collaborators from The Band's Visit, Itamar Moses and David Cromer, are working with the composers on a new stage musical, due to come out in 2024. Until then, Yazbek and Della Penna will tell the story, backed by a world-class band. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see how a future classic is born.

DAVID YAZBEK AND THE BLUDGEONEERS, WITH SPECIAL GUEST KATRINA LENK - MAY 16 AT 7:00 PM

Before he was a Tony®, Grammy and Emmy award winning composer and writer, David Yazbek was (and still is) a groundbreaking performer and recording artist.

He and his world-class band are back after 3 years to play some new songs from his upcoming album, some older stuff and some stuff from his Broadway musicals with the help of special guest, Tony Award® winner Katrina Lenk.

