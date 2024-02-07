David Nando Rodgers Debut Cabaret MY SUNDAY CLOTHES At The Green Room 42 To Feature Special Guest Alexandra Silber

David Nando Rodgers' cabaret debut is a celebration of the people, places, and art that buoyed his spirit back to the stage and the great wide world.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

The Green Room 42 will present DAVID NANDO RODGERS: MY SUNDAY CLOTHES A Cabaret on March 17, 2024, at 9:30PM.

A survivor in more ways than one, and a believer of "try, try again," he will lend his baritone voice and interpretive skills to musical selections from Sondheim to Celine to Phantom-with-a-twist...and more. After his shy boyhood with mega-musical dreams, Shakespearean studies, diverted paths, and odd jobs, he proudly came back to NY five years ago. On March 17, it's all about acknowledging the power of determination, self-discovery, and the importance of being in community to remember that no one is alone...on this planet they call earth.

Joining him are Music Director Kyle Branzel (Groove Playground) and special guest Alexandra Silber (Grammy nominee; Our Class, Indecent, Fiddler on the Roof).

Tickets

David Nando Rodgers: MY SUNDAY CLOTHES plays at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at 9:30PM. Tickets are available starting at $20, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available here.

About the Artists:

David Nando Rodgers is an actor, singer, and writer. Recently, he appeared in The REV Theatre's Evita in the ensemble and covered Juan Perón. Other select credits are Marat/Sade, Jane Eyre, The Rover, and Sweet Revenge. He co-adapted a production of Dracula and he's been co-writing a musical, The Starving Artist. David also has a longstanding non-profit administration career. Training: BFA, University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater Actor Training Program and Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, London.

Alexandra Silber is an international actress, singer, and author. In London's West End she played starring roles in Indecent, The Woman in White, Fiddler on the Roof, Kiss Me Kate, and Carousel. In New York she's appeared in Hello Again, Master Class, The Lucky Star, Einstein's Dreams, Song of Norway, Arlington, and the 2016 Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof.

Alexandra is a Grammy-nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the San Francisco Symphony recording of West Side Story. Her debut novel "After Anatevka," and the memoir "White Hot Grief Parade" are published by Pegasus Books and available on Audible.com. Training: Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Kyle Branzel is a highly sought-after musical theatre coach, trusted by some of Broadway's most thrilling performers. Drawing from a wide variety of theatrical experience as director, music director, actor, and pianist, Kyle empowers professional actors in NYC and around the world to develop their artistry holistically and navigate their careers with integrity. His innovative approach to physical acting training and physiological vocal coaching have helped many clients and students book roles in films, TV shows, Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, national tours, regional productions, and cruise ships. Current teaching appointments: Musical Theatre Instructor at New York Film Academy, Musical Theatre Coach at Western Connecticut State University, Musical Theatre and Movement Instructor at Jen Waldman Studio, Guest Lecturer of Musical Theatre at Western Illinois University. Founder: Groove Playground, a comprehensive and dynamic approach to performing popular music (with Elijah Caldwell). Member: Actors' Equity Association. BFA Musical Theatre: Roosevelt University.




