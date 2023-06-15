David Francis Brings DAVID FRANCIS SINGS SONGS OF THE TWENTIES to Chelsea Table + Stage

Chelsea Table + Stage Presents critically acclaimed West Coast singer, David Francis in his NY Debut with his tribute "David Francis Sings Songs of the Twenties.” The performance is on July 28th at 7:30 pm.

"David Francis Sings Songs of the 20's" features Roaring 20s that will have the audiences returning to their memories of their favorite dance moment, their first kiss, and their first sign of love and romance. Selections include Love Me or Leave Me, Just You, Just Me, If I Could Be with You ( One Hour Tonight), and the obscure Rockin’ Chair. As heard on the Andy Cahill Show and This Time Around, '20's" is available at all digital outlets and David's website.

Biography

David began singing at an early age, and while earning his bachelor’s degree in Music at Combs College, he became a professional bass player. David’s desire and aptitude for entertaining people lead him to move from his role as a sideman to that of a singer. He fell in love with the Great American Songbook, the harmonic and melodic beauty of the songs and the stories told by their lyrics and thrives on bringing them to his audience in a way that makes their qualities shine. David currently sings in a variety of settings, with a piano accompanist, with a trio, a combo, or a full big band. From sold out shows at the beautiful Royal Room in Seattle, he brings his take on the popular songs of the 20's to NY.

About Chelsea Table and Stage

"Chelsea Table + Stage is New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and music. Offering a wide variety of American-fare menu items, with curated wine + cocktails, some of the best touring performers in the world featured alongside local emerging artists. Chelsea Table + Stage opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice.

Chelsea Table + Stage is located at 152 West 26th Street, inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.