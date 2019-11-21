Daryl Sherman Presents “Satchmo The Singer” At Birdland Theater

Manhattan mainstay Daryl Sherman returns to Birdland Theater with Satchmo the Singer on Thursday, November 21st at 7:00 & 9:45 pm, focusing on jazz trumpet icon Louis Armstrong as a singer as well as his importance to the American Songbook. Armstrong crossed over and went outside the box with songs from Broadway, film and pop, in addition to his stale repertoire of jazz standards. Known the world over as "Satchmo," his unique gravelly sound and phrasing influenced singers from Bing Crosby, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald to Frank Sinatra and myriad others.Inspired by the blues and swing, some of Armstrong's best known vocals were "A Kiss To Build A Dream On," "Chim Chim Cheree," "La Vie en Rose" and "Hello Dolly." Sherman will be joined in her exploration of Satchmo by multi reed stylist Scott Robinson and bassist Boots Maleson.

Singer-pianist Daryl Sherman has been part of the New York City jazz/cabaret scene since the mid-1970s. Sherman is a unique stylist with a distinctive sound, quick wit and the ability to make herself at home in any musical setting. She was voted Hot House 2015 "Best Jazz Vocalist."

For tickets and more information click here

Birdland is located at 315 W. 44th St., NYC, 212-581-3080





