Danny Kornfeld, Anna Zavelson & More Will Celebrate Hanukkah at 54 Below

Perforances will take place on December 17, 2024 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will again present 54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers on December 17th 2024, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.
Have you ever thought that there are simply not enough Hanukkah songs? Wonder no more! For the fourth year, 54 Below will be showcasing some of the best Jewish musical theatre writers as they each present a brand new, original Hanukkah song. Join them along with some of Broadway’s biggest mensches as we give the festival of lights the songbook it deserves. You’ll want the miraculous, musical magic to last for eight days and beyond!
The 7:00pm and 9:30pm concerts will feature the writing talents of Eli Bolin (Original Cast Album: Co-op, Netflix's John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch) and Jed Resnick (MJ, Company), Harrison Bryan (A Hanukkah Carol), Lena Gabrielle (Empire, Emojiland), and Brandon Zelman (Upright Citizens Brigade), Cary Gitter (The Sabbath Girl) and Neil Berg (The 12), Kit Goldstein-Grant (The Nose), Madeline Myers (Double Helix),Tony Award winner Itamar Moses (The Band’s Visit, Double Helix), Michael Mahler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid), and Alan Schmuckler (An American Tail), Julian Rosenblum (Bohemian Progeny), Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman) and Zack Zadek (Deathless).
The performer line-up will feature Jaime Lyn Beatty (StarKid, Five: The Parody Musical), Harrison Chad (Caroline, or Change), Joseph Fierberg (Empire), Ellie Fishman (Into The Woods, Miss Saigon), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Calvin Knegten (The Pitcher Project, The Rose Tattoo), Danny Kornfeld (Harmony), Rebecca Larkin (South Pacific, Avenue Q), Melody Munitz (Fiddler on the Roof), Zal Owen (Harmony, The Band’s Visit), Lyla Paltrowitz, Juliet Perel, Marissa Rosen (Water For Elephants), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof), Alyssa Wray (“American Idol”) and Anna Zavelson (The Notebook, The Light In The Piazza)
The night will again be hosted by theater multi-hyphenate Michael Kushner (Dear Multi-Hyphenate, The Dressing Room Project). The concerts are produced by Jen Sandler and have musical supervision by Adam Dorfman.
54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival Of Writers plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Tuesday, December 17th 2024, at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. The cover charge starts at $51 (includes $6 in fees) for the 7pm performance and $34.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) for the 9:30pm performance and $25 food and beverage minimum.
