Dancers Over 40 Brings a Roast of Lee Roy Reams to 54 Below

Dancers Over 40 will celebrate its 30th anniversary as an organization with its first ever – and 54 Below’s first ever roast. The event will focus on Mr. Broadway himself, DO40 member and former board member Lee Roy Reams!

The event will feature TONY winners Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady) Penny Fuller (Applause!) and Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera), as well as Anita Gillette (Cabaret), Karen Mason (Wonderland), Pamela Myers (Company), Mary Callanan (Annie, Mamma Mia!) and Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch.

Lee Roy has done many shows at 54 Below and shared many secrets in his Uncensored show (shhh!), and we’re sure there will be stories (and dirt!) about the man who directed Carol Channing, danced with Ruby Keeler and dished with Lauren Bacall, performed in 42nd Street, Applause, La Cage Aux Folles, Sweet Charity a DO40 member for over 15 years and a member of the Board of Directors for 5! This is produced in association with 54 Below and producer Robert W. Schneider, with the multi-talented Drama Desk Award winner Jim Brochu (Zero Hour) directing and the nimble fingers of musical director Fred Barton on the ivories.

This is Dancers over 40’s first foray at 54 Below, where many, many DO40 members have performed for other events. And, this is the first fundraiser for Dancers Over 40 in over 30 years!

DO40 is known to give back to the community, especially Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, where they have raised over $50,000 at the BC/EFA annual flea market over the past 15 years. DO40’s dance concerts have benefited BC/EFA, the Anti-Violence Project, the Entertainment Community Fund and Project Achieve/NYBlood Center and Columbia University’s HIV Vaccine Trials Unit

COMEDY TONIGHT! A ROAST OF Lee Roy Reams plays 54 BELOW (254 West 54th Street) April 1, 2024 at 7pm. Cover charges are $51 (includes $6 in fees) - $62 (includes $7 in fees.) Premiums are $100.50 (includes $10 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT Lee Roy Reams

Lee Roy Reams has performed leading roles in The Producers (Helen Hayes, Carbonell & Las Vegas Life Awards), 42nd Street (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Beauty and the Beast, Hello, Dolly!, La Cage Aux Folles, Applause, Lorelei, An Evening with Jerry Herman, Oklahoma! and Sweet Charity. He also directed the Tony nominated Broadway revival of Carol Channing's Hello, Dolly! and An Evening with Jerry Herman.

His concert, cabaret, television appearances and directing continue to take him around the world. He's performed before four U.S. Presidents and holds an Honorary Doctorate from his alma mater The University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music. Lee Roy has been a member of Dancers over 40 for over 15 years, and on the board of directors for 5 years.