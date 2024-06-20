DRAG ME TO JOANNE'S At Joanne Trattoria To Host Pride Extravaganza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Joanne Trattoria (70 West 68th), owned by Joe Germanotta and residence of the free weekly drag show Drag Me To Joanne's, will celebrate Pride Month by hosting a pride extravaganza on Wednesday, June 26 from 6:00-10:00 PM.

The pride event, hosted by Jupiter Genesis, will feature performances by Victoria Holiday and Moriah with a DJ set by Baejing. Sponsored by Rosaluna, each ticket provides a buffet dinner, goodie bags (Haus Labs makeup, a Drag Me To Joanne's hat, and merch from Jupiter Genesis), and a live auction which includes a chance to win a pair of tickets to Lady Gaga's Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas. Other auction prizes include a dinner with Joe Germanotta at Joanne Trattoria, $1,000 Saks Fifth Avenue gift card, and a Joanne's Gift Basket (includes a $150 Joanne Trattoria gift card, a bottle of Gaga Wine, a Joanne Cookbook, and Joanne Stemless Wine Glasses). Tickets are $99 per person and can be purchased here.

Joanne Trattoria is the popular, cozy family-owned (by Lady Gaga's parents, Joe and Cynthia Germanotta) restaurant, located in the Upper West Side. Every Wednesday, Drag Me To Joanne's begins at 5:30pm and runs throughout the evening with a break between 7:00pm and 7:30pm and then will continue until 9:00pm. Reservations can be made for anytime from 5:15pm until 8:30pm.Thursday is a Cabaret at Joanne's will take place every Thursday from 6:00-8:00 PM and feature a rotation of incredible performers.

The only charge for Drag Me To Joanne's and Thursday is a Cabaret at Joanne's is that of your meal – no cover charge for the performance ever. Joanne Trattoria's full Italian menu will be available during performances.

For Wednesday reservations, text ‘DRAG' to 212 721 0068 and for Thursday reservations, text ‘Cabaret' to 212 721 0068, or click on the OpenTable link here.

Drag Me To Joanne's pride extravaganza is produced exclusively by Jessee O of Glita NYC.

Comments