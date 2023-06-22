DOWN A YELLOW BRICK ROAD Returns to Don't Tell Mama Next Month

Philadelphia cabaret performer Tyler Houchins has announced a reprise of his NYC debut solo performance, Click Here, celebrating the legendary actress and vocalist Judy Garland, Friday, July 14th and Friday, July 21st at 7:00 p.m at Don’t Tell Mama NYC.

The show takes audiences over the rainbow with a selection of greatest hits from Garland’s catalog in a celebration of the music and artistry of the icon. Audiences will hear favorites like “The Trolley Song,” “Zing Went the Strings of My Heart” and “For Me and My Gal,” in this performance featuring Houchins and music director Mark Hartman.

Cabaret Hotspot’s review of the September, 2022 performance raved, “Tyler Houchins led his audience￼ ‘Down The Yellow Brick Road’ in a beautifully sung and masterfully arranged tribute to the voice and art of Judy Garland. This was not your normal ‘Judy Garland tribute.’ This was an heartfelt homage from an authentic, emerging artist, to his inspiration￼￼, and we believe that she would be very proud indeed.￼ A particular note was a stunning arrangement of Noel Coward‘s ‘If Love Were All,’ coupled with ‘If I Only Had a Brain,’ (from the Wizard of Oz). This piece alone is undoubtedly worth the price of admission.”

“So much of her better-known material is classic Americana,” said Houchins. “There’s something very American and nostalgic about her catalogue. It’s good, classic material that, the more it ages, the better it gets. And it’s universal—looking at ‘Over the Rainbow,’ we all have wants and desires that seem unachievable … and we’ve all had that thought: ‘what is that next step?’ ‘What is that next hurdle I have to get over to find what I’m striving for—to bring me happiness?’”

“There is something about the way that she sang that felt like she was crying … it was very open and raw. Growing up, as a young gay kid in the south—not really knowing how I should feel, hearing someone sing their emotions so unabashedly gave me an outlet. That’s only grown since I’ve gotten older. Now I can appreciate the artistry that went into what she was doing,” Houchins said. “She was so present and so vulnerable in her singing and performing. For that time, she was the only one doing that. That’s what draws me to her.”

Tyler Houchins performs Down a Yellow Brick Road Friday, July 14th and 21st, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Don’t Tell Mama NYC—located at 343 W 46th St New York, NY 10036. Tickets are $20 at the door (cash only, $15 for MAC members), with a $20 two-drink minimum. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.