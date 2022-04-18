DON'T MISS THIS: A VARIETY SHOW SPECTACULAR is Coming to The Slipper Room

In "Don't Miss This: a Variety Show Spectacular," eleven of New York's most dazzling variety artists will gather at The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard Street, Monday, May 9 for a variety show to celebrate publication of "Don't Miss This: A Decade of Eccentric Performing Arts, 2010-2020," a new, 284-page, hardcover photo book by Jim R. Moore.

Moore is the American photographer who has documented the variety arts since the '70s. His photographs helped Philippe Petit plan his high-wire walk between the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in 1974 and were prominently featured in the Oscar-winning film "Man on Wire." His new book, published by Vaudevisuals Press, contains over 200 photographs taken between 2010 and 2020 plus accompanying essays that chronicle the last decade of eccentric performing arts.

In the show, Sir Richard Castle (eccentric English Dandy) will emcee performances by Cardone (magician), Noah Diamond (Groucho Marx impersonator), Matthew Holtzclaw (slight of hand artist), Cornelius Loy (theramin musician), Elizabeth Munn (aerialist), Wilfredo (satirical romantic singer played by Matt Roper), Ellie Steingraeber (hula hoop and contortion artist), Nat Towsen (standup comedian), Tyler West (fun-sized comedian and clown) and Zero Boy (vocal cartoonist/acrobat).

All the artists participating in the celebration are featured in the book, which is available for presale at http://vvpress.com until May 9, when it will be available at all online and brick and mortar bookstores. Attendees at the show will be entitled to scan a QR code for a 25% discount for purchase of the book, which will ship the next day from the publisher.

The Slipper Room is located at 167 Orchard Street. Doors open 7:00 PM and the show starts at 8:00 PM. Admission is $25 cover plus two drink minimum. Buy tickets from the show's web page, https://bit.ly/3NlrFZ2.

ABOUT THE BOOK

"Don't Miss This: a Decade of Eccentric Performing Arts Photography, 2010-2020" is Jim R. Moore's pictorial paean to the stars of today's circus, sideshow, burlesque, and new vaudeville scenes. In its pages you will find the world's most eccentric extended family: clowns, acrobats, thespians, musicians, contortionists, jugglers, puppeteers, ventriloquists, daredevils, aerialists, opera singers, drag stars, monologists, impresarios, magicians, impressionists, fire-eaters, nuts, and acts of the sort we still don't have any polite name for. Filled with images taken between 2010 and 2020, the book captures such latter day performing giants as Lawrence Pisoni (founder of the legendary Pickle Family Circus), Circus Amok's "Woman with a Beard" Jennifer Miller, bouffon artist and clown Red Bastard, drag king Murray Hill (Somebody Somewhere), sideshow star Todd Robbins, Tom Murrin (a.k.a. The Alien Comic), Avner the Eccentric, burlesque queens including Julie Atlas Muz and the Wau Wau Sisters, and performance artists including Penny Arcade and Reno. Inside are essays by John Towsen (author of the seminal book Clowns), and performance artists Paul Zaloom, Pat Olesko and Michael Smith.

ABOUT JIM R. MOORE



Jim R. Moore studied mime, was a street performer and founded Hudson Street Studio in the late 1970s to promote variety artists. After 15 years, he switched gears and became a professional photographer and videographer working and documenting the variety and eccentric performance arts. In 2009, Moore and his photos of tightrope walker Philippe Petit's World Trade Center feat were prominently featured in the Oscar-winning documentary film "Man of a Wire." In the same year, his short film "The Ridiculous Romantic" won Best Silent Film at Coney Island Film Festival. Moore was resident photographer for the American Mime Theatre for over 20 years. In his studio, he has photographed such performing arts royalty as Michael Moschen, Bill Irwin, Big Apple Circus founder Paul Binder, physical comedian George Carl, Cirque de Soleil clowns Daniel Passer, Wayner Wilson and Patrick de Valette; Broadway show star Slava (Slava Snow Show) and Marcel Marceau. His work has appeared in The New York Times, Village Voice, Crawdaddy and Zygote and has been exhibited at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Library, Amsterdam Gallery, Cornelia Street Cafe and Ohio Theater, among others.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

"Don't Miss This: a Variety Show Spectacular"

Monday, May 9, 2022

The Slipper Room, 167 Orchard Street

Presented by Vaudevisuals Press and The Slipper Room

Doors open 7:00 PM, show starts 8:00 PM

$25 cover plus two drink minimum. Buy tickets: https://bit.ly/3NlrFZ2. More info 347-374-8342.

Show's web page https://bit.ly/3NlrFZ2

Running time two hours with intermission.