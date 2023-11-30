Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Countess Luann de Lesseps Returns to 54 Below This February

Performances are on February 1-3 at 7pm.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome back our favorite Real Housewife Countess LuAnn de Lesseps for an unforgettable evening on February 1-3 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/CountessLuannFeb.

No matter where Countess Cabaret, starring LuAnn de Lesseps, plays across this country, the audience leaves feeling lifted, elated, and impressed. Everyone’s favorite Countess, and star of one of the most successful television franchises in history, “The Real Housewives of New York,” de Lesseps delivers the party everyone dreams of being invited to. 

LuAnn de Lesseps is, as expected, center stage and once again teaming up with iconic Broadway director Richard Jay-Alexander and Musical Director Brian Nash for an evening that delivers great songs, a hot band, plenty of laughs, glamour, and endless dish, spilling from some of the most memorable moments in Countess Luann’s life & loves. 

Expect a range of personally curated pop tunes & show tunes, as well as selections from her original penned hits "Money Can’t Buy You Class," "Feelin’ Jovani," "Girl Code," "Chic C’est La Vie," and "Viva La Diva," written by Grammy-winning hitmaker Desmond Child. And you can always expect plenty of surprises…many of them coming from YOU, the audience! 

So get dressed to kill and grab your favorite statement necklace because you’re out for a perfect night with the Countess. Get your spirits lifted with the one and only Countess LuAnn de Lesseps and experience for yourself what everybody’s been talking about.  

Countess Cabaret Starring LuAnn de Lesseps plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 1-3 at 7pm. Cover charges are $120-$130 ($133.50-$144.50 with fees). Premiums are $185-$190 ($201.50-$206.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/CountessLuannFeb. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.


