Concert of New Musical DAYS OF RAGE with Female Writing Team Plays Green Room 42

A one-night-only concert of songs from the new musical Days of Rage will be presented on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 7PM at Green Room 42 (570 10th Avenue) in New York City, and in New York City. From the inventive minds of two unique female writers, Days of Rage features book and music by Hyeyoung Kim, and lyrics and additional material by Shoshana Greenberg.

Who is responsible for violence and how do you break the cycle? How far would you go for something you believe is right? Days of Rage is inspired by the activities of The Weathermen/Weather Underground Organization and The Black Panther Party in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The musical follows the story of Jean Avery, who leads the militant protest group The Weathermen after her brother leaves for Vietnam, and Fred Hayward, the leader of the Chicago chapter of The Black Panther Party, who tries to keep his fellow Party members from descending into violence. Fred and Jean's paths intertwine in a turbulent time of war, civil rights, and rage.

This concert is directed by Joe Barros (The Evolution of Mann, artistic director of New York Theatre Barn), with music direction by Hyeyoung Kim, and the cast includes Jenna Pastuzek (Diner), Jonathan Mousset (Jersey Boys, Ogunquit Playhouse and North Shore Music Theatre), Forest Van Dyke (Dog Man: The Musical, Lucille Lortel Theatre), Drew Arisco (Something Rotten!, National Tour), Gabe Violett (Spring Awakening, The Voice), Ashanti J'Aria (Saturday Night Fever, American Idol), Michelle Herman (Les Miserables, National Tour), and John Rodney Turner (The Invisible Boy).

Tickets can be purchased on Green Room 42's website: https://thegreenroom42.poptix.com/show/details/kK3ZQckeVgSap5GjHcJN/1572044400000

Days of Rage was part of the inaugural Sokoloff Arts Fellowship at Town Stages and was developed at a Two River Theatre Writers Retreat in Red Bank, New Jersey, and New York Theatre Barn's New Work Series, Choreography Lab, and their presentation of a special reading of the entire show.

Originally from South Korean, Hyeyoung Kim is a Jonathan Larson Award Winner, Sokoloff Arts Fellow, and a former participant in NAMT, the ASCAP/Disney Workshop, TRU, the Composer/Librettist lab at New Dramatists, and the Johnny Mercer Songwriting Project. NYU GMTWP. Sunfish (Co-Book/Music)- Daegu International Musical Theatre Festival (Top Jury Honor), Stoneham Theater (BWW Boston Best musical in a mid-size theater); Falling (Music)- Songwriters Showcase at NAMT, Creative Factory, Korea; Cafe-In (Music)- Live theater, Korea. Toured to Tokyo and Osaka, Japan; Luna Park (Co-Book/Music)- MTF's 4@15 in NYC, Oregon Performance Lab, From Page to Stage in London; Vampire In A Box (Co-Lyrics/Music)- SHArthall, Korea; A Story No One Knows (Book/Music)- NYTB's New Works Series; Ready To Fly (Music)-New Wave Award (Korea Musical Award). Hyeyoungkimmusic.com

Shoshana Greenberg is a lyricist, librettist, singer, and theater journalist. Musicals: Days of Rage, A Story No One Knows with Hyeyoung Kim and Lightning Man with Jeffrey Dennis Smith. Operas: "The Community" with Kevin Cummines and "Margaret" with Paulo Tirol, both as part of the Opera Lab with NYU and American Opera Projects. Her songs have been heard at various venues from Lincoln Center to The Duplex, where she recently performed her one-woman show Not Coming Back. She has written for American Theatre Magazine, The Interval, and Women and Hollywood and serves as a contributing editor for the musical theater publication, Musical Theater Today. She also created and hosts the musical theater podcast Scene to Song and manages social media and member emails for The Thornton Wilder Society. Sokoloff Arts Fellowship (2018). M.F.A., NYU GMTWP. B.A., Barnard College. Shoshanagreenberg.com





