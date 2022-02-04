Composers Concordance to Present Concert of Eclectic Bands at Birdland

On Thursday, March 3rd at 8:30pm, Composers Concordance brings together three bands, each with distinctive voices and vibes, for an evening of high-velocity music, as well as great food and drink at NYC's legendary venue, Birdland.

The show begins with pianist Michael Wolff, who's worked with everyone from Cannonball Adderly and Wayne Shorter to Frank Sinatra and served as Band Leader for the Arsenio Hall Show. He'll lead his trio with Ben Allison on bass and Victor Jones on drums. Bassist Dan Cooper, whose compositions have been described as "full of instrumental virtuosity and the sly humor" (Fanfare), shares the stage with flutist Kaoru Watanabe, pianist Alon Nechushtan, and drummer Max Maples.

Gene Pritsker (Joe Zawinul, Matrix Resurrections) Sound Liberation wraps up the evening with the premiere of a quintet plus spoken-word composition, Sadness Expensive Prayer, based on poems of Erik T. Johnson and Robert C. Ford. The exquisite Soprano Adriana Valdés, trumpeter Franz Hackl, bassist Melissa Slocum, and drummer Gene Lake join Sound Liberation in this performance.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.