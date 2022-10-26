Comedy Cabaret THE 1953 THANKSGIVING SPECIAL Comes to Joe's Pub, November 21
This musical romp is the best way to celebrate everyone's favorite most popular unproblematic holiday!
Once a year, Broadway legends Betty Blanche & Crystal Rogers Senior (there is no Junior) rise from their graves on 42nd & 9th as elegant ghosts to put on the ultimate musical Thanksgiving special!
Featuring all of the classic Thanksgiving songs you definitely know and love such as: Thanksgiving is a Girl's Night, Uncle Gary's Somehow in Town?, and Have Yourself a Juicy Little Turkey, this musical romp is the best way to celebrate everyone's favorite most popular unproblematic holiday!
There will be singing, dancing, drinking and special guests (also ghosts from the 50's). It's the 1953 Thanksgiving Special presented by Ranch Dressing!
Sam Reece & Becky Chicoine are a critically acclaimed comedy duo who have written for Comedy Central, HBO Max, MTV, Audible, and more. The duo have performed at venues and festivals across the country including Austin Sketch Fest, Upright Citizens Brigade and Union Hall.
Known for their off-the-wall characters and musical inspired theatricality, since 2011 the best buddies have torn through dozens of stages and hundreds of wigs in a peerless, fearless conquest of character comedy."
Monday, November 21, 2022
Doors at 9:00PM
Show at 9:30 PM
Joe's Pub
425 Lafayette Street
(at Astor Place)
New York, NY 10003
$20
