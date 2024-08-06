Comedy 2Night Comes to 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Lauren Dietzel, Daniel Barrett, and their cast of Musical ComedyCharacters in Comedy 2Night! on August 23rd at 9:30 PM.

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Tragedy tomorrow, Comedy 2night! We're BACK with our history-lesson-turned-cabaret celebrating the crazy characters and beloved tropes in “the most glorious words in the English language:” Musical Comedy! This concert will include even MORE songs and zany characters from classics your mom loves and hilarious new favorites. Featuring Broadway's most side-splitting scores: Guys & Dolls! The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! You're A Good Man Charlie Brown! and MORE! Laugh along with these fantastically funny folks on another journey through their comedic inspirations and aspirations and finally know why that chicken crossed the road (to see this show AGAIN, of course!) *bah dum tss*

Lauren Dietzel and Daniel Barrett are co-producing Comedy 2Night! the sequel to Comedy Tonight! which premiered at 54 Below on March 5th earlier this year. This brand-new upcoming show on August 23rd will feature some returning performers as well as some brand-newadditions. James Stryska will be returning as the music director, also making their return will be performersLauren Dietzel, Daniel Barrett, Kelly Autry, Emilee Clapp, Bobby Eddy, Rachel Eddy, Matt Paris, Chloe Savit, and Lu Zielinski. Joining Comedy 2Night for the first time are performers Caleb Funk, Ali Funkhouser, Andrew Gryniewicz, Jayne Ng, and Kai B White!]

Comedy 2Night plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 23rd at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $29 (includes $4 in fees) - $40 (includes $5 in fees.) Premiums are $73(includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Livestream tickets are $28.50 (includes $3.50 in fees) Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Comments