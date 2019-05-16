Colton Ryan, Talia Suskauer, and More Join 54 SINGS THE '90S

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings the '90s June 1, 2019 11:30pm. Come Join Feinstein's/54 Below for a lively and interactive night as some of your favorite Broadway babies born in the 1990s sing a selection from the most infectious, popular songs that we all know and love in 54 Sings the'90s. From songs by The Spice Girls to The Backstreet Boys to TLC and so many more, music from the 1990s has stayed as relevant and Iconic as ever. Channeling Cher from Clueless, Brenda Walsh, Zach Morris, or DJ Tanner while dawning drop tops, flannels, denim, and other fashion fads of the era, this will "No Doubt" be an incredibly fun, amusing, and nostalgic night for all ages.

Featuring performances by Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen, Alice By Heart), Talia Suskauer (Be More Chill), Morgan Green (Be More Chill), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), Cameron Anika Hill (Dear Evan Hansen), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho, Wicked Tour), Adrian Grace Bumpas(54 Sings Taylor Swift), Joseph Allen (54 Sings Lady Gaga), Jake Levy (Superhero), Kyle Hamilton (SpongeBob The Musical), Blair Goldberg (Kinky Boots), Josh Daniel (Book of Mormon), Stephen Langton (Newsies Tour), Rachel Lind (54 Sings ABBA), Jordan Jacobs (54 Sings 1776), and Giovanni Beatty (Tyler Capa and Friends).

54 Sings the '90s plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) June 1, 2019 11:30pm There is a $20-$45 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





