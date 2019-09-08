Colby and Katz' SLAY IT WITH MUSIC Comes to The Green Room 42 to Benefit International Rescue Committee

Michael Colby and Paul Katz, the creative team behind Tales of Tinseltown, have another Hollywood musical in the offing. On Saturday, November 2nd at 7 pm, The Green Room 42 presents Slay It With Music In Concert - to benefit International Rescue Committee. The original musical, acclaimed in both London and off-Broadway, is an ode to Grande Dame Guignol, the genre of 1960s horror movies in which stars like Bette Davis and Joan Crawford made screen comebacks, in the tradition of What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, Sunset Boulevard, and Psycho. It's a sharp way to cap off Halloween weekend, promising laughs, thrills and chills. The Green Room 42 is on the 4th Floor of YOTEL at 42nd Street and 10th Avenue. The concert version features an all-star cast, directed by Charles Repole with musical direction by Phil Reno. Tickets range between $22.50 and $62.50, and are available now online at: https://tinyurl.com/yyyo4vhn. There is no minimum required at GR42.

Slay It With Music tells the saga of Enid Beaucoup (a forgotten star of the 40s) and her sister Marcy (a soap opera diva). Cooped up in their spooky Hollywood home, attended by Enid's compulsive assistant Zachary, Enid is approached to make a film comeback in a slasher movie, titled CHOP CHOP. Marcy thinks it's a toxic idea. Mayhem follows with visits from Jill Little (the vicious child next door), Chad Walker (Marcy's venal ex), and Rosemarie Clinger (a star-struck tour guide).

THE CAST:

Caroline Conceison (Thoroughly Modern Millie)

Eric Michael Gillett (multiple MAC and BISTRO Awards; The Sweet Smell of Success)

Eddie Korbich (Obie winner, Takin' a Chance on Love; Drama Desk Award nominee for The Drowsy Chaperone; Assassins, Carousel, The Little Mermaid, Seussical, and many other Broadway shows)

Janet Metz (Falsettoland; recreating her show stopping role from Slay it With Music)

Sharon McNight (Tony nominee for Starmites; MAC Lifetime Achievement Award)

Marianne Tatum (Theater World Award for Barnum, Drama Desk Award nominee for The Three Musketeers)

Tom Wopat (Dukes of Hazzard; Tony nominee for Annie Get Your Gun and A Catered Affair)

Michael Colby (Book/Lyrics) is the writer of such musicals as Charlotte Sweet (Drama Desk Award nomination), North Atlantic (Show Business Award), and Tales of Tinseltown (all-star recording on JAY Records). His songs have been recorded and/or performed by such artists as Michael Feinstein, Tony Yazbeck, Alix Korey, Alison Fraser, Kristin Chenoweth, and Julie Wilson. He has recently written lyrics for Boynton Beach Club (with Andrea McArdle) and special material for Richard Skipper, Andrea Axelrod and Renee Katz, among others. Upcoming projects include two regional productions of They Chose Me!, a cabaret show of his songs performed by Maureen Taylor, and the Broadway-bound Dangerous. He is the author of the popular book, The Algonquin Kid, which has also been enthusiastically received in a stage version.

Paul Katz (Composer) has written music and lyrics heard on television, stage, and radio. He is the composer of Dirty Dreams of a Clean Cut Kid, which won San Francisco's prestigious Cable Car Award (1991) for "Outstanding Achievement in Theatre," as well as Chicago's After Dark Awards. His other musicals include the acclaimed Seduction and The American Beat Nightclub. In collaboration with Michael Colby, he wrote the musical scores to Slay it With Music! and Tales of Tinseltown. Tinseltown was showcased off-off Broadway, then presented-in a revised version-at the George Street Playhouse, the Gaslamp Theatre (San Diego), and most recently, the Coconut Grove Playhouse (Miami) to great success. Accompanist to such stars as Andrea Marcovicci, Marilyn Michaels, and Vicki Stuart, he was musical director/arranger for the Forbidden Broadway Presents Mr. President and This Life: A Tribute to Portia Nelson, winning the prestigious Bistro Award

Charles Repole (Director) Most recently, Mr. Repole won the 2018 Bistro Award and was nominated for a MAC Award for his direction of Thank You for Your Love: Our Celebration of Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt. New York City directing credits include the highly-acclaimed concert version of Dubarry Was a Lady starring Faith Prince, Call Me Madam starring Tyne Daly for the prestigious City Center Encores! series, the Broadway revival of Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and for 10 years Mr. Repole conceived and directed the annual fundraising galas for the 92nd Street Y including, Lyrics and Lyricists 25th Year Celebration hosted by Angela Lansbury. For the Kennedy Center, Mr. Repole directed Where's Charley?, and for the Chicago Humanities Festival staged Of Thee I Sing celebrating the 100th birthday of George Gershwin. An accomplished on-stage performer, he has appeared before Broadway audiences starring in Doubles, Whoopee! (Drama Desk nomination) and Very Good Eddie (Tony nomination and Theatre World Award). Off-Broadway credits include Olympus on My Mind and the concert version of Magdalena. Mr. Repole was the chairman of the Department of Drama, Theatre and Dance at Queen's College for eight years.

The International Rescue Committee responds to the world's worst humanitarian crises, helping to restore health, safety, education, economic wellbeing, and power to people devastated by conflict and disaster. Founded in 1933 at the call of Albert Einstein, the IRC is at work in over 40 countries and 26 U.S. cities helping people to survive, reclaim control of their future and strengthen their communities.



THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City. @TheGreenRoom42





