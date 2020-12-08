Club Cumming Presents Announces Additional Performances

Continuing their cabaret series, Daniel Nardicio, Samuel Benedict and Club Cumming Presents Brini Maxwell, Kim David Smith, and encore presentations of Amber Martin in Bette Bathhouse and Beyond, and Ute Lemper as Marlene Dietrich.

Club Cumming Presents added two more encore viewings, Dec 15th for the US and Dec 20th for UK and Europe.

The theatrical film, based on the life of Dietrich and performed flawlessly by Ms Lemper is just one of the sumptuous choices from Club Cumming this season.

Tomorrow Dec 9th is the final airing of Amber Martin's re-creation of Bette Midler's iconic 1971 performance at the Continental Baths at 7pm, shot live on Fire Island this Summer, followed by the return of Brini Maxwell in Christmas with Brini. Set in 1974, this homespun holiday special features recipes, craft tips, dinner parties, and special guests like Dixie Longate, the #1 Tupperware salesperson. 8pm plus 3 more airings in December.

Described by Broadway World as the "David Bowie of cabaret," "slyly subversive" by the Wall Street Journal, and labeled the "male Marlene Dietrich" by the New York Times, Australian Kim David Smith courts holiday cheer amid the glitter, doom, and decadence of 1920's Berlin in a fabulously queer, Christmassy kabarett fantasia. Re-imagined modern-day muses meet Weill, Hollaender, and Spoliansky in Smith's Minogue-drenched salute to the Yuletide season. With music direction by Tracy Stark, Smith is joined by special guests Natalie Joy Johnson, Boy Radio, and RPDR'S Alexis Michelle in bringing a little kabarett closeness to a distanced and bewildering Christmastide 2020. Airing December 16th and 18th, 8pm.

Tickets and info available for all shows at www.clubcummingnyc.com

