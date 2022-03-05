Cindy Firing Pays Tribute to Barbara Cook in YOU & I

On the heels of two sold-out performances in Chicago, Cindy Firing is thrilled to bring her Barbara Cook tribute show home to her old stomping grounds - New York City! "You & I" tells the story of Barbara Cook - the woman behind the legend - with songs she sang throughout

her 70-year career.

Whether falling in love with "The Music Man" on Broadway, swinging it with a band at Carnegie Hall, or enrapturing audiences worldwide with the Great American Songbook, Barbara was praised for her masterful storytelling. Accomplished storyteller, Cindy Firing brings her "impressive vocals, megawatt energy and heart" as she reveals the loves, losses, and life lessons that fueled Barbara's artistry and made her a star.

The show is music directed by John Cook and directed by Marshall Mays. The show will play at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank CafÃ©, 407 W 42nd Street on Friday, 4/1 at 7 pm and Saturday, 4/2 at 9:30 pm. $25 tickets are available. There is a $25 food/beverage minimum at the venue. Mask and Covid Vaccination card required.

Cabaret singer, Cindy Firing, is excited to launch two new projects with her powerhouse

artistic team - Music Director, John Cook, and Director, Marshall Mays. First up is her solo show titled "You & I, Cindy Firing pays tribute to Barbara Cook" to be performed this spring in both Chicago and New York City. Later this summer she will join forces with her duet partner, Josephine Sanges to perform their newly hatched show "Carry On". Together they explore the myriad of ways one carries on whether traveling light, making merry or feeling wary.



Cindy's first solo cabaret endeavor, Brass Ring, had successful runs in Chicago at Davenport's and in Philadelphia at Dino's Backstage. She has also appeared at the Victory Garden's Theatre, Park West, Drew's on Halsted, Theatre 773, as well as Jazz at the Bistro and KDHX Stage in St. Louis. Founder of "Hush", Cindy created a cabaret series dedicated to creating intimate evenings showcasing everything from abridged operas to Great American Songbook revues. Critics agree it's nothing to keep quiet about!



Cindy is also the Concert Program Director for the Orvieto Musica Presents concert series which offers free concerts to the Chicago Lakeview neighborhood. A graduate of Pennsylvania State University's theatre department, she honed her stage skills in Off-Off Broadway and opera houses before succumbing to the seduction of cabaret. She is a proud member of the Actors' Equity Association, the Chicago Cabaret Professionals and the Manhattan Association of Cabarets.