Christine Pedi, Annaleigh Ashford and More at Feinstein's/54 Below

Michael Feinstein: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, DECEMBER 23-23, 27-30 AT 7:00PM, DECEMBER 25-26 AT 8:00PM

Fire up the yule log and start the Figgy Pudding as Michael Feinstein returns to his New York home, Feinstein's/54 Below, again this winter. Join Michael and his band as they come Home for the Holidays to the 54 stage. This show will feature classics like "White Christmas" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," that are sure to put you in the Yuletide spirit. You can also expect to hear classics by Gershwin, Cole Porter, as well as other seasonal surprises performed as only Michael can.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe. His work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

December 25th, Christmas Day Performance Information: For Mr. Feinstein's Christmas performance on Wednesday, December 25, pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:00pm. The kitchen will continue to serve throughout the entirety of the performance. Please arrive within 15 minutes of your scheduled reservation time to ensure that everyone has a wonderful holiday experience. Should you arrive earlier or later than your reservation time, you may be asked to wait at the bar or in the lobby until such a time as you can be seated. For this evening only, our regular menu will be replaced by a Christmas prix fixe, which features classic holiday dishes and other festive seasonal favorites. All guests will be charged $85 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity).

$85 - $115 cover charge. $120 - $140 VIP seating. $150 - $170 premium seating. $85 mandatory prix fixe for Dec 25 performance. $25 food & beverage minimum at all other performances.

THE SAUNDERS FAMILY IN "FAMILY DINNER: HOLIDAY EDITION," DECEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Are you tired of classic holiday fare? Ready for a new generation of holiday treats, including a few unexpected tricks? You're invited to Family Dinner: Holiday Edition, an evening of merriment, mischief, and mayhem, where all are welcome, but nobody quite fits. What is a holiday, anyway?

Come join Broadway's Saunders siblings at the Dinner Table: Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, Heath Saunders, and Trent Saunders (variously from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Alice by Heart, Evita at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London, Nancy Meyers' The Intern, NBC's "Peter Pan Live!," and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!," Newton's Cradle, The Great Comet, Goodspeed's Cyrano, Marry Harry, and Aladdin on Broadway), who will be here to whip you into a frothy holiday frenzy as they serenade you with songs from shows they could all be cast in, songs from shows only one of them could be cast in, songs from shows that no one will ever be cast in, or maybe just holiday songs that you've forgotten about. They haven't been able to agree on that yet.

Family Dinner is arranged and orchestrated by Heath Saunders, music directed by Dan Garmon, and produced by The Saunders Collective.

$25 - $35 cover charge. $60 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS!, DECEMBER 24 AT 9:30PM

Come enjoy the greatest Broadway holiday songs of all time on Christmas Eve! All the songs in this special concert will be seasonal songs that have been performed in shows that have appeared on the Great White Way. Among the holiday classics and hits in our show will be, "White Christmas," "Hard Candy Christmas," "We Need a Little Christmas," and many, many more!

A Broadway Christmas! is created, written, directed, and hosted by NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, who has created more than 300 major concerts all over the world, including Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year (about to begin its 19th critically acclaimed season). Scott has also produced, written, and directed concerts for Michael Feinstein. In our Christmas Eve concert, a cast of New York's most talented Broadway and nightclub stars will share their greatest gifts with you - their extraordinary talent!

Featuring: Willy Falk (Tony Nominee, Miss Saigon), Michael Winther (Drama Desk Nominee, 6 Broadway Shows), Gabrielle Stravelli (Multi-Award Winning Vocalist), Pedro Coppeti (Beauty & The Beast National Tour as "The Beast"), Mara Friedman (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), Victoria Kemp (54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits), CoCo Smith (The Book of Mormon), and more stars to be announced!

$45 - $55 cover charge. $85 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Joe Gulla: THE BRONX QUEEN, DECEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

Anchors aweigh! Playwright/actor/reality star Joe Gulla, best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, Gay.Porn.Mafia, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, makes his Feinstein's/54 Below debut with The Bronx Queen. In the tradition of legendary monologist Spalding Gray, Joe sits alone at a table, notebook, and bottle of water at the ready as he (bait and!) tackles the issue of growing up as a gay Italian boy... in the Bronx!

As an actor, Joe played Joey in San Francisco's Tony & Tina's Wedding for many years and Frankie in Off-Broadway's My Big Gay Italian Wedding. He also starred on NBC's "Lost," one of television's first adventure reality series. Joe can be seen on Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce" this fall. Recently produced in Milan, Italy, a film version of Joe's award-winning play, Sleeping With The Fish starring Tony-nominee, Lou Liberatore is currently in production.

This very special Feinstein's/54 performance of The Bronx Queen will feature special guest, internationally acclaimed singer, actress, and concert artist Natalie Douglas. Natalie is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife, and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre, and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and The Town Hall among others and has produced over 70 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club.

Provocative, poignant, hysterical, The Bronx Queen, with its electric combination of spoken word and song, packs a Bronx-style emotional punch and promises real tears from equal parts crying and laughing!

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS!, DECEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit Feinstein's/54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for... and now we're going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! Broadway's Greatest Hit Songs of All Time will be a thrilling night that you won't forget...

Featured on Dec 28: Willy Falk (Tony Nominee, Miss Saigon), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Gabrielle Stravelli (Multi-Award Winning Vocalist), Victoria Kemp (A Broadway Christmas), Jeffrey Kringer (West Side Story, Catch Me if You Can), and more stars to be announced!

$40 - $60 cover charge. $75 - $95 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Pedi: SNOW BIZNESS, DECEMBER 20 & 29 AT 9:30PM

Featuring the Twelve Divas of Christmas!

All I want for Christmas is Barbra Streisand, Patti LuPone, Liza Minnelli, Julie Andrews, Carol Channing, and my favorite divas stuffed into one big Christmas stocking.

Well, do you hear what I hear? Longtime SiriusXM RADIO personality & musical theater powerhouse Christine Pedi (Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Newsical the Musical) conjures them up in her joyful and triumphant Snow Bizness.

With a voice as big as the sea (and a tale as big as a kite) she ushers in the holiday season with her award winning comedic flair, spot on impressions, and songs of good cheer. We may be in a recession, but let nothing you dismay, you'll find comfort and joy as you fall on your knees with laughter!

God bless her...every pun.

$30 - $40 cover charge. $70 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SALUTES Frank Sinatra, DECEMBER 21 & 30 AT 9:30PM

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs!

An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

This show comes courtesy of impresario Scott Siegel, who brought four different sold out Sinatra shows to Feinstein's/54 Below during the Chairman of the Board's centennial year. Now that we're in Sinatra's second century, his greatness is a given, and today's most talented performers are looking forward to performing in his honor. You'll want to be at Feinstein's/54 Below to witness it!

The show will be produced, written, directed and hosted by Scott Siegel, the creator of Town Hall's signature series, Broadway by the Year. He has written/directed/produced concerts for Michael Feinstein at Jazz at Lincoln Center and has, over the course of the last 16 years, created more than 200 major concerts all over the world, plus scores of nightclub shows that have played major concert halls, boites, and performing arts centers.

Featured on Dec 30: Willy Falk (Tony Nominee, Miss Saigon), Stephen DeRosa (Into the Woods, Eddie Cantor in TV's "Boardwalk Empire"), Anais Reno (16-year-old phenom; Carnegie Hall), Lianne M.Dobbs (Indecent, Always: Patsy Cline), Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera), Gabrielle Stravelli (Multi-Award winning vocalist), and more stars to be announced!

$35 - $55 cover charge. $75 - $90 premium seating. $25 food & beverage minimum.

Seth Sikes CELEBRATES THE '20S ON NEW YEAR'S EVE!, DECEMBER 31 AT 7:00PM

Seth Sikes rings in the new decade singing Twenty '20s Songs for 2020, backed by his seven-piece band. The songs may be a century old, but Sikes is a modern boy, and he'll do his best to keep the songs as fast and loose as the actual 1920s.

Sikes returns after playing to consistently sold-out houses at the venue in his critically-acclaimed tributes to Judy Garland (which won a Broadway World Award), Liza Minnelli, and Bernadette Peters. He is also the Associate Director of The Band's Visit.

Please note that for this special New Year's Eve performance there is a $45 food & beverage minimum.

$70 - $80 cover charge. $105 VIP seating. $140 premium seating. $45 food & beverage





