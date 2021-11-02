Christine Lavin to Celebrate 25th Solo Album at Birdland Theater

BIRDLAND THEATER will present Christine Lavin for one show only on Monday, November 22 at 8:30 PM. The New York City-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, recording artist, author, and videographer will present a selection of her most requested songs with a unique modern twist. She will also include highlights from her 25th solo album, On My Way to Hooterville, which includes 10 new songs and one re-worked number, "Ramblin' Waltz," a re-telling of her time in 1975 as an entourage driver for Bob Dylan's iconic "Rolling Thunder Revue" tour. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Christine Lavin performs concerts all over the US, Canada, and points beyond including Australia, Germany, and Israel, often hosting knitting circles and Downton Abbey-style napkin folding backstage at each show. Songs of hers have been performed by artists as diverse as Broadway stars Betty Buckley, Sutton Foster, Karen Ziemba, and Klea Blackhurst, cabaret divas Andrea Marcovicci. Barbara Brussell, and Colleen McHugh, the a cappella Dartmouth Decibelles, and The Accidentals. In June 2021 Christine's song, "The Best Summer" made it to #12 on the International FolkDJ Music Chart.

Her book Cold Pizza for Breakfast, with the foreword by Jeff Daniels, won the ASCAP Deems Taylor Award for excellence in writing about music. Christine has also won five ASCAP Composer Awards, The Kate Wolf Memorial Award, and her album Good Thing He Can't Read My Mind won "Album of the Year" from the National Association of Independent Record Distributors. For four years she hosted "Slipped Disks" on XM Satellite radio, playing CDs slipped to her backstage by compatriots, and was guest host for City Folk Sunday Supper on WFUV-FM at Fordham University. She also writes freelance for various publications, including The Washington Post, Huffington Post, and Performing Songwriter.

In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.