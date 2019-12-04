Christina Courtin and The Knights Orchestra Record Release At Joe's Pub

As Christina weaves together her dual worlds, the singer-songwriter and classically trained violinist guides listeners through somber plains and heartbreak, all the while surrounding them with warmth, joy, and hope. With its stark vocals and rich arrangements, Situation Station seeks to stir the same depth of emotion in others that Courtin has imbued in each of her album's songs. The evening features a live performance of Situation Station by Christina Courtin herself, and The Knights, a versatile Brooklyn-based chamber orchestra. Proceeds benefit the mission and programs of The Knights, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.





