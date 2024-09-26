Christina Bianco to Return to The Green Room 42 with HER NAME IS BARBRA: MY PASSION FOR STREISAND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist Christina Bianco for the special evening “Her Name Is Barbra: My Passion for Streisand” on Friday, October 18 at 9:30 PM. For her first New York City show in 18 months, Bianco will present an unadulterated celebration of the icon that is Barbra Streisand! Using the text of Barbra's self-penned books, My Name Is Barbra and My Passion for Design, as her guide, Christina will use Streisand's words to highlight important moments of her musical career and illuminate the meticulous manner in which she's lived her incredibly unique life. With accompaniment by arranger and music director Ryan MacKenzie, expect to hear Streisand classics – in the voices of Christina, Barbra and a few other celebrities too.

Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee. Her stage credits include Forbidden Broadway in New York and London's West End, LV in the 30th Anniversary UK tour of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Glinda in Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium, and Fanny Brice in the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris, for which she was awarded the Trophees De Le Comedie Musicale. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her “diva” impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. She has performed on television programs around the world, including “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” and “The Today Show.” Television credits include ITV's “The Imitation Game,” POP TV sitcom “Impress Me,” Hallmark's “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” and frequent voice work for “RuPaul's Drag Race.” Christina has performed her critically acclaimed concerts to sold-out crowds across the USA and around the world, including two UK tours, and runs in Spain, South Africa and Australia at the Sydney Opera House. Christina frequently tours with major US and Canadian symphonies and performs her solo symphony show under the direction of renowned Maestro Jack Everly. Her debut live album, Life of the Party, is available on iTunes and other major streaming platforms. ChristinaBianco.com

Christina Bianco will perform “Her Name Is Barbra: My Passion for Streisand on Friday, October 18 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $40-$60. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

