Christina Bianco to Present DIVA ON DEMAND at The Green Room 42 This Month

Patrons order-up songs from a digital musical menu that Christina and music director Brad Simmons spontaneously perform “on demand.”

Feb. 03, 2023  

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the return of internationally acclaimed singer, actor and impressionist Christina Bianco on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 PM. After a year abroad, Christina comes home to New York City with another round of her celebrated evening "Diva On Demand," where the set list is entirely up to the audience. Patrons order-up songs from a digital musical menu that Christina and music director Brad Simmons spontaneously perform "on demand." Anything from '80s pop anthems, to weepy musical theatre ballads, to cartoon theme songs - the decision is yours.

"Diva On Demand" will also feature Christina's popular impressions and "Unlikely Interpretations," pairing celebrities with an unexpected material. Ever want to hear Julie Andrews sing Aerosmith? How about Mrs. Maisel starring in Hamlet? With Christina's versatile vocals and rapid-fire impressions paired with Brad's eclectic musical knowledge, you can expect an off-the-cuff musical comedy experience like none other and never to be repeated.

Christina Bianco has captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. From stage to screen, Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Dubbed "The Girl of a Thousand Voices," she's performed on major television programs including, "The Ellen Degeneres Show" and NBC's "Today" show. A two-time Drama Desk Award-nominated actress, Bianco's stage credits include Forbidden Broadway in New York City and London's West End, Application Pending Off-Broadway, Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris, LV in the UK tour of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, and Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at Curve Leicester. Television credits include iTV's "The Imitation Game," the POPtv's "Impress Me," Hallmark's "Signed Sealed, Delivered," and frequent voice work for "RuPaul's Drag Race." Christina has performed her critically acclaimed concerts across the US and abroad, including two UK tours and extended runs in London, Scotland, South Africa and Australia at the Sydney Opera House. Her live album, Life of the Party, was released in 2018.

Brad Simmons, recognized from the movies The Last Five Years and the cult classic Camp, has shared the stage with Tony Award-winning luminaries Tonya Pinkins, Alice Ripley, Beth Leavel, Donna McKechnie, and recording legends Sandi Patty and Kate Pierson of The B-52's. Music direction: Broadway's Lysistrata Jones, Hood, To Wong Foo..., Mr. & Mrs. Fitch with John Lithgow, Me and the Girls with Alan Cumming, and the musical movie Hello Again with Audra McDonald and Martha Plimpton.

Christina Bianco will perform "Diva On Demand" at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 PM. The cover charge ranges from $39-$69. While food or beverages service is provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42

founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square - is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it's missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway's off-night hotspot.




