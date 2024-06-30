Chicago Actor Ben Weiss Will Debut First Solo Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre actor, vocal coach, and content creator Ben Weiss is set to debut their first one-person concert at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret in Chicago, which uses musical theatre hits to discuss his experience with being on the autism spectrum.

The show is titled "Theatre on the Spectrum: Ben Weiss in Concert", and is described as a musical exploration of an actor with Autism. A blend between musical theatre concert and autobiographical play, "Theatre On the Spectrum" details Ben's experience being on the autism spectrum, how theatre helped him grow as a person, and features songs he connected with during a time when autism representation was minimal. You will hear hit musical theatre songs made famous by Disney, Stephen Sondheim, and more!

Ben Weiss is a professional actor, singer, and vocal coach on the autism spectrum. He has been acting professionally in Chicago for over 5 years, working with companies like Northbrook Theatre, Collaboraction, and the Beautiful City Project. Ben currently teaches voice lessons at the Paramount School of the Arts in Aurora and is a content creator with 17,000 total followers on his Instagram account, ben_weiss_actor.

"Theatre on the Spectrum" opens at Davenports Piano Bar and Cabaret for ONE NIGHT ONLY on August 30th at 8 pm.

$20 cover + 2 drink minimum

21+

Photo Credit: Mollie Menuck

Parking is extremely limited; SpotHero, rideshare, or public transit are highly recommended.

