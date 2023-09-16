Chelsea Table and Stage to Present Encore Presentation of Karen Mason's 30… AND COUNTING This Month

New York's newest hotspot for intimate dining and extraordinary music – will present Broadway, recording and concert star Karen Mason in an encore presentation of her hit show “30… And Counting” on Thursday, September 28 at 7:00 PM. This evening celebrates her thirty-year-long artistic collaboration with music director Christopher Denny. Mason performed her first concert with Denny on August 5, 1992, and they have continued working together to this day. A few years later, director Barry Kleinbort was added to the mix, and this triad of talent has been creating new arrangements and shows ever since. This evening will highlight some of their favorite arrangements including “Help/Being Alive,” “Watch What Happens/I Will Wait for You,” and “Finding Wonderland,” with many more surprises. They will be joined by Tom Hubbard on bass. Tickets are $25-$45, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Karen Mason was recently seen playing Mrs. Marsh on Ryan Murphy's “Halston” on Netflix. On tour, she was last seen as Madame Giry in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies (Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera). On Broadway, she starred as The Queen of Hearts in Wonderland and originated the role of Tanya in Mamma Mia!(2002 Drama Desk nomination as “Best Actress”). Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the Broadway company of Hairspray; “Monotony” singer and Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' Broadway. Off-Broadway, she won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in And the World Goes 'Round. She is a 14-time MAC Award winner, and was the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She also won 3 Bistro Awards. Her eight recordings include the single “It's About Time,” written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC Award-winning Right Here/ Right Now, The Sweetest of Nights, When the Sun Comes Out, Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, Better Days (featuring the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song “Hold Me”); and Not So Simply Broadway. www.karenmason.com

Barry Kleinbort has earned the prestigious Edward Kleban Foundation Award for Lyric Writing, two Gilman-Gonzalez Musical Theatre Awards, the Second Stage Musicals Writers Award, the Jamie deRoy ASCAP award, two Back Stage Bistro awards and ten MAC awards for his directorial and songwriting efforts. Among his many projects, he wrote the book and lyrics for the musical Was (music by Joseph Thalken) which was the inaugural production of the American Musical Theater Project in Chicago and is now being readied for Off-Broadway. He provided scripts for eight PBS TV specials and was artistic consultant for Cathouse: The Musical for HBO. His newest musical 13 Things about Ed Carpolotti, starring Penny Fuller, had a successful Off Broadway run. Mr. Kleinbort has directed and/or written material for Brent Barrett, Petula Clark, Marvin Hamlisch, Kaye Ballard, Regis Philbin, Tony Roberts, Anita Gillette, Sylvia McNair, Heather MacRae and many others. An acclaimed revue of his theatre songs Big City Rhythm is available on Harbinger Records.

Christopher Denny has served as musical director, arranger and pianist for such theater, cabaret and opera luminaries as Julie Wilson, Brent Barrett, David Campbell, Lauren Bacall, Dorothy Loudon, Judy Kaye, Steven Brinberg and Rodney Gilfry, earning two Back Stage Bistro Awards and four Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC) Awards for Outstanding Musical Direction. His duties have taken him to virtually all of the major rooms in New York and throughout the country, notably including Carnegie Hall, where he performed with Skitch Henderson and the New York Pops, and the Opera Liceu in Barcelona, as well as to Australia and London's West End. His film work includes having produced the recording sessions of Placido Domingo for Baz Luhrmann's Oscar-winning musical film Moulin Rouge.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District.